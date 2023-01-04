ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security

The House's inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can't yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House members are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees. Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar

The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michigan attorney general re-opens criminal probe into fake electors for Trump

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her criminal investigation into fake electors who signed a certificate claiming former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election when he did not, she said on Friday. Nessel, a Democrat who previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors, told reporters...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A Chinese company has signed an oil extraction deal with Afghanistan's Taliban

The ruling Taliban has signed a deal with a Chinese company to extract oil from northern Afghanistan's Amu Darya basin as the radical Islamist group attempts to bolster the South Asian nation's increasingly impoverished and isolated economy. The agreement with China's Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy