KCCI.com
Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Shooting the Injured a 17 Year Old Friday Night
A 17 year old was shot in the stomach last night in Fort Dodge, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Fort Dodge Police Department reports that the call came in at around 11:40 last night that there had been a shooting in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South.
1380kcim.com
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
1380kcim.com
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Southern Minnesota News
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29
THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
yourfortdodge.com
18 Years Missing: Family of Greg Howell Continues to Wait for Answers
That is the daily reality for the family of Greg Howell who was reported missing New Years Day 2005, gone without a trace. His brother Bart Howell says the last time he spoke with him was New Year’s Eve. “He came to me right as it was getting dark...
kicdam.com
City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
siouxlandnews.com
USDA to invest $800,000 in Cherokee County meat locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1,100,000 in two Iowa projects to bolster meat production and diversify the nation’s meat supply. “Under President Biden’s leadership, USDA is committed to increasing meat production, processing and retail supply in Iowa,” said Director Theresa Greenfield. “Today’s announcement of $1.1 million in loans and grants will help build a more resilient food supply chain for producers and consumers.”
stormlakeradio.com
BVU to Host Meet-and-Greet for New Head Football Coach
Buena Vista University will host a meet-and-greet welcoming its new Head Football Coach, Austin Dickinson this coming Monday, January 9th at Lake Avenue Lounge in downtown Storm Lake. The event will begin at 5pm, and is open to the public. Coach Dickinson, a former Beaver football player and assistant coach,...
