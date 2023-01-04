A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.

