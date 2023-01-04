Read full article on original website
zip06.com
EHPD Gains New K9 Handler
The East Haven Police Department (EHPD) has gained a new new addition to its K9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack. Marsico and Mack graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in EHPD’s patrol division. Marisco’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from Mack’s previous handler, Detective Fred Sego who was recently promoted to detective. The transition ensures Mack will have many more years to serve the residents of East Haven.
Bristol Press
Bristol firefighters respond to car fire
BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire
One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
Family of terminally ill Bridgeport woman asking for help to find apartment
Aisha Sewell, 45, suffers from a terminal heart condition called an advanced aortic dissection and doctors say she has months to live.
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
zip06.com
Nancy Ann Moriarty
Nancy Ann Moriarty, 69, of Clinton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Jan. 2. Born in New Haven on Sept. 20, 1953, daughter of the late Gerald Criscuolo and Bridget Mathews. Beloved wife of 42 years to Robert Moriarty Sr. Loving Mother of Robert Moriarty, Jr., Amanda Moriarty, Bridget Roberts, and William Roberts. Proud Mimi to her seven grandchildren, Carly, Robert, Zoe, Adam, Zach, Roman, and Remy. She leaves behind her sister Bridget Larocque (Joseph) of California; as well as many cousins, in-laws, and close friends who all loved her dearly.
zip06.com
Clifford George Ward
Clifford George “Cliff” Ward, 74, of Ivoryton, passed away early in the morning of Dec. 29. Cliff was well known as the owner of Cliff’s Quality Meats in Essex, formally the Ivoryton Store for more than 40 years. He was also a proud member of the Essex Fire Engine Co. No.1 for 43 years, an EMT, and a past volunteer member of the Essex Ambulance Association. Cliff was known as a giver of his time, money, resources, and knowledge. He loved helping people. He was also a prankster and had a mischievous smile that let you know he was up to one of his shenanigans. Although he could be a troublemaker, he had a heart of gold.
zip06.com
Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal
Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
One wounded in I-91 East Windsor shooting
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said. State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired. Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from […]
zip06.com
Robert Arthur Gleason Jr.
Robert “Bob” Arthur Gleason Jr. of Essex, passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 90. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Bob grew up in West Newton, Massachusetts. Following his graduation from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, he served in the U.S. Army with the Central Intelligence Corps in Southeast Asia. He was a sales representative for Union Carbide both in the US and throughout Africa, and then a part owner of Eurpac Service, Inc., a military sales company. Residing in the Philippines, Germany, and the UK for a total of 13 years, he returned to the US in 1976, residing in Essex, from then until the present. Until his retirement in 2007, he was the owner of Jack’s Liquors, Westbrook.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
zip06.com
Madelyn ‘Dottie’ Capobianco
Entered into rest, Nov. 30, Madelyn “Dottie” Capobianco, 104, of Branford, formerly of New Haven; born in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born Nov. 17, 1918, the daughter of the late John D’Antico and Mary Battaglia D’Antico. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59...
zip06.com
Saving The American Chestnut Elm
A program on the American Chestnut at Meigs Point Nature Center will take place at Meigs Point Nature Center, Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Post Rd., Madison on Saturday, Jan, 14 at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about the environmental and economic value the American Chestnut once provided, the...
zip06.com
Robert ‘Bob’ D. Hartley
Robert D. Hartley, 77, of Madison passed away on Dec. 27. He was born Oct. 18, 1945, from West Sayville, New York part of Long Island to David and Roberta Hartley who both predeceased him. After graduating from Sayville High School, he served in the United States Air Force. For...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
darientimes.com
Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension
WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
