Fulton County, GA

Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.

Grant has worked as a medical assistant for about a month, deputies say.

Officials say she was walking through a security checkpoint going into the jail and deputies smelled marijuana. They found the drugs hidden in her food containers.

Grant was immediately detained and is currently being processed into the jail.

Comments / 43

Ms Iamreal
6d ago

she has got to be one of the slowest person to think that just after a month she can sneak contrabands in. Her man must be in that jail. She did it for love. poor little tink tink🤣🤣🤣

John Jenkins
7d ago

Didn't someone else previously got caught doing this? The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing expecting a different result.

tanikahbyrdis
7d ago

I worry about my son’s safety at this jail because no telling what the employees are being in besides drugs. I fear for my child life simply because you can’t even trust the staff. All I can do is rely on THE MIGHTY GOD I SERVE🙌🏾

