Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.

Grant has worked as a medical assistant for about a month, deputies say.

Officials say she was walking through a security checkpoint going into the jail and deputies smelled marijuana. They found the drugs hidden in her food containers.

Grant was immediately detained and is currently being processed into the jail.

