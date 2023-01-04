ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Small child fatally attacked by dog, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal dog attack of a small child Friday evening. According to EBRSO, emergency responders and the St. George Fire Department were called to the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road. The child was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Picardy-Perkins connector construction delayed to 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Progress continues for a new four-lane roadway off Perkins Road all the way to Mall of Louisiana Blvd. But construction has been delayed until 2024. The project broke ground in January 2021. The goal is to have a bridge over Dawson Creek, an underpass...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Spanish Town Ball organizers warn of ticket scam

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It’s carnival season and everyone is getting ready for their favorite events and for many that includes the Spanish Town Ball, but some are taking advantage of the community. For nearly 30-years the Spanish Town Ball has been a treasured event. President of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Family remembers Devin Page Jr. on his fourth birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Birthday balloons and a number four balloon sit on little Devin Page Jr.’s grave. This is a birthday celebration no mother dreams of. Jan. 6 marks Devin’s fourth birthday. Family and friends gathered at his gravesite for a balloon release and an intimate birthday party after.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge detectives searching for missing man who left nursing home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after leaving his nursing home on Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Gatewood, 50, left the Center Point Care Nursing Home facility in a cab at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the cab driver left Gatewood at the Capital One Bank on College Drive and that Gatewood has not been heard from since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Missing Baker teen found safe, police say

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Baker police say the missing teenager returned home safely. BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Baker police said Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. He is described...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Suspect linked to Gonzales homicide from September in custody, deputies say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in September. Deputies were called to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street Friday, Sept. 30, and found a man shot in his car. APSO says the victim, Jasper Dorsey, 22, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge getting $3.6 million in hurricane relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city of Baton Rouge will be receiving millions in Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA. A total of $3,697,878.58 will be reimbursed to the city for emergency operations after the hurricane, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. “Hurricane Ida devastated families in Southeast Louisiana,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman breaks family cycle of alcohol abuse, helps others

NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Emily Tilley said she grew up traumatized, mistreated and abused because her father and mother suffered from addiction. “My father struggled with severe problems of alcohol. My mother did drink as well, but for her, it was mainly drugs,” said Tilley. Tilley said...
NEW IBERIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy