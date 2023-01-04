Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
HAMMOND, LA. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding and identifying the man they say burglarized a Hammond business Thursday. Deputies say they responded to a burglary call at the Subway on University Avenue. Surveillance video caught a man...
Small child fatally attacked by dog, sheriff says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal dog attack of a small child Friday evening. According to EBRSO, emergency responders and the St. George Fire Department were called to the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road. The child was taken to...
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
Picardy-Perkins connector construction delayed to 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Progress continues for a new four-lane roadway off Perkins Road all the way to Mall of Louisiana Blvd. But construction has been delayed until 2024. The project broke ground in January 2021. The goal is to have a bridge over Dawson Creek, an underpass...
Blood drives set up for teen injured in deadly crash during police chase
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Locations in West Baton Rouge Parish will hold blood drives for a teenager injured in a crash that killed two others on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, 2022, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed after being hit by a...
Spanish Town Ball organizers warn of ticket scam
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It’s carnival season and everyone is getting ready for their favorite events and for many that includes the Spanish Town Ball, but some are taking advantage of the community. For nearly 30-years the Spanish Town Ball has been a treasured event. President of...
Family remembers Devin Page Jr. on his fourth birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Birthday balloons and a number four balloon sit on little Devin Page Jr.’s grave. This is a birthday celebration no mother dreams of. Jan. 6 marks Devin’s fourth birthday. Family and friends gathered at his gravesite for a balloon release and an intimate birthday party after.
East Baton Rouge detectives searching for missing man who left nursing home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after leaving his nursing home on Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Gatewood, 50, left the Center Point Care Nursing Home facility in a cab at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the cab driver left Gatewood at the Capital One Bank on College Drive and that Gatewood has not been heard from since.
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000...
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
Missing Baker teen found safe, police say
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Baker police say the missing teenager returned home safely. BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Baker police said Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. He is described...
Suspect linked to Gonzales homicide from September in custody, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in September. Deputies were called to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street Friday, Sept. 30, and found a man shot in his car. APSO says the victim, Jasper Dorsey, 22, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
Baton Rouge family helps others after teen athlete son dies from cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grayson “Gray” Lane Temple died last year from a cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency has the family reliving the experience. Grayson, 16, was 6’2″ and 230 lbs. He was a high school athlete and played golf,...
Baton Rouge getting $3.6 million in hurricane relief
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city of Baton Rouge will be receiving millions in Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA. A total of $3,697,878.58 will be reimbursed to the city for emergency operations after the hurricane, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. “Hurricane Ida devastated families in Southeast Louisiana,...
Suspects accused of robbing, shooting victim in Tigerland in custody, police say
Update: According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both suspects accused of a Monday armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area have been identified and arrested. Mouises Johnson, 33, and Laqeisha George, 34, were arrested Jan. 5 for their alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of a female...
Louisiana woman breaks family cycle of alcohol abuse, helps others
NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Emily Tilley said she grew up traumatized, mistreated and abused because her father and mother suffered from addiction. “My father struggled with severe problems of alcohol. My mother did drink as well, but for her, it was mainly drugs,” said Tilley. Tilley said...
Mardi Gras 2023 kicks off in New Orleans with krewes and culture bearers
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above. “As...
