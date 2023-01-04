Visit Oceanside Spearheads Creation of Destination’s First Sustainable Tourism Master Plan

Read full article on original website
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
Imperial Beach sees flooding, debris flow into neighborhoods during high surf
Imperial Beach spent most of the day cleaning up from Friday morning’s high surf.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
northcountydailystar.com
January 28, 1963, Vista Officially Became a City
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - It was a standing-room-only crowd in the Vista Irrigation District boardroom on January 28, 1963, as Vista officially became a city. After a nearly 4-1 vote by the populace in favor of incorporation, the San Diego County Board of...
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Blvd and Tamarack Improvements
The City of Carlsbad is asking the public to review two options for reconfiguring the busy intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue and provide feedback to the Traffic & Mobility Commission by Feb. 6. Traffic & Mobility Commission. Monday, Feb. 6. 4 p.m. Provide input in person – Carlsbad...
MiraCosta College offers free technical training to fill Oceanside jobs
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside is partnering with MiraCosta College to help fill some jobs and build new careers. Oceanside residents are eligible for this free program. They can learn skills that could lead to careers in everything from biomedical to welding, and even brewing beer. "The...
Tree falls onto Vista street during rainstorm
A tree toppled onto Melrose Way in Vista early Thursday morning during heavy rain and winds in the area.
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
kusi.com
Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
Sinkhole forms on SR-163 offramp
Drivers are having to avoid an offramp from state Route 163 near the Bankers Hill neighborhood due to a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
nrn.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken signs deal to bring the biscuit franchise to San Diego, California
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a franchise deal to bring the award-winning biscuit brand to San Diego, Calif. The agreement marks the brands first San Diego franchise deal and comes just months after Rise opened its first California location in Thousand Oaks in Q4 of 2022. At...
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
Ocean Beach pier closed due to winter storm
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Thursday as a powerful winter storm has brought heavy rain and high surf to local beaches.
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences
“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
