ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mykdkd.com

Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy