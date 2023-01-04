Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Evergy Missouri West Fuel Adjustment Charge Cases
Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (Evergy West) has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Evergy West made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2023-0210),...
mykdkd.com
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
