ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 16

Joshua Brewster
3d ago

it is a driver's right to end a ride at any time...someone getting sick in their car, they now have to clean. They had the right to end the ride. The driver of the dodge was 100% aware he hit something and should have stopped immediately to check damage to his vehicle. The dodge driver may have hit as an accident, but why did they not stop? DUI possibly? I'm not on his side...he just realized damage after a news report? BS!

Reply(1)
6
Jenn Markovich
3d ago

Even though the driver has the right to terminate the ride at anytime, leaving someone on the side of the highway should be illegal. It is illegal to walk on the side of or obviously on the highway so it should be illegal for a rideshare to leave passengers there. The mess would've been the same had he pulled over after exiting the highway. Someone's life ended because of vomit....unreal.

Reply(2)
6
Kendra M
3d ago

Her friends shouldn't have terminated the ride so quick. They didn't pay attention to her and she walked into traffic which resulted in her losing her life. Her friends were negligent

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced

A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Heather Willard

Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck. The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspect in fatal hit and run involving Greeley firefighter sentenced

A Greeley man accused of a fatal hit and run crash invloving a Greeley firefighter was sentenced Tuesday. 26-year-old Cody Boetger will spend 10 1/2 years in prison in connection to the April 25 accident in which 58 year old Greeley firefighter Steve Kuzik was killed after Boetger collided with his motorcycle head-on, greeleytribune reports. Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the department.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police seize 80,000+ fentanyl pills, arrest suspect

Police in Aurora arrested a suspected drug dealer and also seized more than 80,000 pills of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone along with suspected Xanax and more than $1,800 in cash last week. Hernan Soria Ramirez, 24, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies. The arrest comes after a 4-months long investigation into the distribution of counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Police said that the investigation began last September when narcotics investigators received information that Ramirez was advertising illicit drugs for sale on social media. Last week,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy