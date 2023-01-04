it is a driver's right to end a ride at any time...someone getting sick in their car, they now have to clean. They had the right to end the ride. The driver of the dodge was 100% aware he hit something and should have stopped immediately to check damage to his vehicle. The dodge driver may have hit as an accident, but why did they not stop? DUI possibly? I'm not on his side...he just realized damage after a news report? BS!
Even though the driver has the right to terminate the ride at anytime, leaving someone on the side of the highway should be illegal. It is illegal to walk on the side of or obviously on the highway so it should be illegal for a rideshare to leave passengers there. The mess would've been the same had he pulled over after exiting the highway. Someone's life ended because of vomit....unreal.
Her friends shouldn't have terminated the ride so quick. They didn't pay attention to her and she walked into traffic which resulted in her losing her life. Her friends were negligent
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
