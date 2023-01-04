ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in SC

By Robert Cox
WNCT
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school senior died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on Cothran Road near Windmill Hill Road just after 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Cothran Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died a short time later, Highway Patrol said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jamiee Elizabeth Roberts of Campobello.

Roberts was a senior at Chapman High School, according to Spartanburg School District One.

The district said in a statement that special counseling services have been arranged for students and teachers on Wednesday and will be available throughout the week.

“Spartanburg One asks that you keep Jaimee’s family, and Chapman High School, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

(This story has been updated to reflect a correction in the spelling of Jamiee Roberts from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

