Public Involvement Meeting: Adler Road (CTH Y) Multi-Use Trail Weber Park to Sycamore Avenue. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will hold a Public Involvement Meeting for the proposed multi-use trail project Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the 2nd Street Community Center, 211 East 2nd Street, Marshfield. A short project presentation will be given, followed by time for open discussion. We will be holding the meeting via a conference call and in-person. If you are unable to attend in person, you can join by phone with the option below. The public is invited to attend this meeting to express any ideas or concerns.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO