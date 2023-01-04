Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
No primary: Four candidates in Plover’s Ward 2 go straight to April ballot
Trustees in Plover on Thursday decided against holding a primary election on Feb. 21. During the board’s 15-minute meeting on Jan. 5, trustees considered approving a resolution authorizing a primary election for Ward 2. The village does not have an ordinance allowing for an automatic primary election, so it needs to be considered by the board anytime three or more candidates are seeking the same elected position.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
onfocus.news
Public Meeting to be Held Regarding Multi-Use Trail at Weber Park
Public Involvement Meeting: Adler Road (CTH Y) Multi-Use Trail Weber Park to Sycamore Avenue. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will hold a Public Involvement Meeting for the proposed multi-use trail project Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the 2nd Street Community Center, 211 East 2nd Street, Marshfield. A short project presentation will be given, followed by time for open discussion. We will be holding the meeting via a conference call and in-person. If you are unable to attend in person, you can join by phone with the option below. The public is invited to attend this meeting to express any ideas or concerns.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
spmetrowire.com
Fruit truck coming to Plover on Jan. 17
A first-come, first-served citrus fruit sale is coming to Plover this month. Indian River Direct travels through Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois bringing seasonal citrus and fruits from its Florida farms. Locally, the truckload sale is at Menards, 1901 Plover Rd. in Plover, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Wausau firefighter terminated after domestic abuse arrest
A Wausau firefighter facing felony domestic abuse charges has been terminated from his position, Fire Chief Robert Barteck said in an email. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused of assaulting...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
wiproud.com
Tomah Health Welcomes First Baby of 2023
TOMAH, Wis. – Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1. Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk are the proud parents of Angelin Pineda Martinez who arrived Jan. 1 at 11:53 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Comments / 0