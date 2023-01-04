Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi
The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Mississippi,...
Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
mageenews.com
Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. "It's...
orangeandbluepress.com
Mississippi Governor. Delbert Hosemann Proposes $200 Million Tax Rebate As He Enters Reelection
Citing the success of his first term, an active legislative agenda and a proposed tax rebate of more than $200 million, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday afternoon he is running for a second term. Delbert Hosemann Has Proposed a Tax Rebate And is Seeking Reelection. Citing the succession of...
brproud.com
Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers' lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal...
WLBT
History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
WLBT
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a frightening Christmas break for one Mississippi family - and now they have a warning for other parents. Three children and their dad unknowingly ingested THC-infused candy; the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
brproud.com
Scientists urge more research before ancient mounds along Louisiana’s coast disappear
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Indian mounds scattered along Louisiana’s Gulf coast could be lost forever to rising sea levels unless they’re included in the state’s coastal restoration plans. A new study looked at Mississippi Delta archeological research over the last centennial and made recommendations for...
brproud.com
20 Louisiana horses die from tainted hay cubes. Here’s what you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At least 20 horses in Louisiana died as part of an outbreak of equine botulism linked to alfalfa hay cubes. The outbreak has also killed at least 28 horses in New Mexico, Texas and Colorado and caused many other animals to get sick. According...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
prentissheadlight.com
Gov. Reeves appoints new 15th circuit court judge
Governor Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge replacing former judge, Tony Mozingo. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature...
Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
