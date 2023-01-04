ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

southarkansassun.com

$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi

The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid

(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Mississippi,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jake Wells

Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. “It’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation. Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why. “It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Gov. Reeves appoints new 15th circuit court judge

Governor Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge replacing former judge, Tony Mozingo. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

