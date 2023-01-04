Read full article on original website
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
Due to Covid-19, our first Chamber Banquet since Jan. of 2020 is coming up Jan. 19th. We are excited and we hope you are too! $20 per person for Chamber members, $25 for non-members. Same price as 2020. Get your tickets at 200 South Main St. From the Chamber Facebook...
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a work session on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
kcur.org
Kansas City and other Missouri cities want to place an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana
Missouri cities across the Kansas City region are planning to ask voters to tack on an extra local sales tax for recreational marijuana. On Tuesday night, city councils in Independence, North Kansas City and Blue Springs all discussed adding a local 3% sales tax to the additional 6% levied by the state. Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at an additional 4% on top of the regular state sales tax.
KCTV 5
Grain Valley Police Department warns of phone scammer claiming to be chief, captain
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley police want residents to be aware that someone has been calling residents, claiming to be their police chief or a captain. According to the police department, concerned residents have called them and said that they received a call from an individual called the claiming to be Captain Palecek and/or Captain Hedger.
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
mykdkd.com
UCM Earns Spot on PRNews’s 2023 A-List for Second Year
Recognizing the quality of the education students receive to help them in career advancement, the University of Central Missouri’s Public Relations and Strategic Communications program has been named to the PRNews 2023 Education A-list. This is the second consecutive year UCM’s program has received this designation, making it the only such program offered at a public Missouri institution to be recognized, and one of only 50 programs nationwide to earn a spot on the list.
921news.com
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax
I am pleased to report I had a productive meeting with the Bates County Commission this morning regarding the Coroner’s Office budget for 2023. I was very pleased to confirm that the Coroner’s Office came in significantly under budget for 2022. Using that data, I submitted a budget request of almost $19,000 LESS than last year.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)
Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Missouri: Mother enters guilty plea and agrees to testify in the brutal child death case involving co-defendants
A mother in Missouri has entered a guilty plea after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by a male neighbor as part of a practice to “remove a demon.” According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s father, James Mast, reported on December 20, 2020, that his daughter, who is the victim, was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, forced into a body of water, left to freeze in the cold, and then brought back into the residence.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight after van struck tree
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Monday, January 2, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Jessica C Allen, age 19 of Clinton, MO attempted to make a left hand turn, ran off the south side of the roadway. The undercarriage of vehicle 1 struck the ground and vehicle 1 came to rest off the roadway. Assisted by Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The occupant of vehicle 1 was transported by Elliot EMS to Golden Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
