kotatv.com
Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday. “Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I...
kotatv.com
Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. Helene Duhamel is preparing to head back to the state capitol. She says there’s a lot on the minds of her fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats and the Governor. She said that although the state budget is in a good place, government...
kotatv.com
AG forms Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo formed the AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council. The group, according to a release from the AG Office, will advise the attorney general on establishing goals, protocols and parameters for the new MMIP Office.
kotatv.com
Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some foggy weather is possible tonight, especially for the South Dakota Plains. By the afternoon tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine with highs mostly in the 40s. The temps will only get warmer for next week with mid-to-upper 40s for most of the week and lower 50s at times.
kotatv.com
Mild for much of next week
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
