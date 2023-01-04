Read full article on original website
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on...
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Parade of storms will pound California through next week following deadly bomb cyclone
The deadly bomb cyclone that produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and massive waves in California this week has dissipated off the West Coast, but a series of additional atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State from this weekend through next week.
Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Relentless storm train resulting in eye-popping rain, snow totals in California
The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Rainiest period since...
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
nomadlawyer.org
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
actionnewsnow.com
Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
