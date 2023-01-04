Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO