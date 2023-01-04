ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top-Rated & Good Places to Live in California

Looking to move to California? This western US state stretches 900 miles and is filled with diverse terrains, including rugged mountain ranges, dry deserts, lush valleys and coastal cities. From small towns to bustling city centres, California has a lot to offer. Whether you are just starting out or are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA

