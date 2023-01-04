Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger discussed key details of the case in Facebook group: online sleuths
Online sleuths are speculating about whether accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger used an alias to discuss the case in social media discussion groups. A Facebook user with the name Pappa Rodger made numerous comments in a group about the savage murders of four University of Idaho students, even noting key details of the crime. Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, said she found one of the comments particularly interesting, tweeting a November screenshot of one of the Pappa Rodger’s posts which read, “Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to...
Classmate: Accused Idaho killer got ‘chatty’ after students’ deaths
A grad student classmate of the alleged Idaho killer said his behavior changed after the deaths.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad convinced murderer made mistake that will lead to their capture
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad Ben Mogen says he is convinced the killer made a mistake at the scene that will lead to their capture, but admits he is surprised he is 'still waiting' for answers.
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received DoorDash delivery just moments before murder
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery just moments before she and her three friends were murdered, according to a newly-released police affidavit.
Father of Idaho slayings victim says Bryan Kohberger wouldn’t look at him in court
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students who were found fatally stabbed in their beds said he wished the suspect in the slayings would have looked at him during his first court appearance. Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said suspect Bryan Christopher...
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
Idaho student murders: Video appears to show victim talking about ‘Adam’ shortly before death
A newly uncovered video might provide fresh clues into the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Bryan Kohberger Walked Right Past Idaho Murder Victims' Roommate: Affidavit
Bryan Kohberger was arrested on charges including four counts of murder in the first degree, although his previous lawyer said he's "eager to be exonerated."
Bryan Kohberger Updates: Friends Say Kohberger Became 'Aggressive' in School
New details have emerged on how police tracked Bryan Kohberger and linked him to the University of Idaho murders.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Neighbor Describes Noises Heard Near Home on Night of Idaho Murders
On Thursday, the Moscow Police Department released new information about a vehicle that was believed to be in the vicinity of the crime scene on November 13.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect
(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
