Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
House passes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act
U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) applauded the House passage of the bipartisan Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (S. 450), of which Rep. Rush served as the House sponsor. The Senate previously passed the bill unanimously on January 10, 2022. The bill passed the House by voice vote and was cosponsored by every Member of the House Democratic Caucus. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Rep.-elect George Santos dodges reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill office
Rep-elect George Santos, R-NY, appeared to flee from a gaggle of reporters loitering outside his office on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Santos is facing multiple investigations.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Hawley Mocked on Jan. 6 Anniversary as Veteran Announces Bid to Oust Him
"Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who's willing to stand and fight," the candidate said after video showed Hawley running from the mob.
House Republicans release counter report on Jan. 6 security failures at Capitol
House Republicans have released a counter-report to the Jan. 6 committee's findings identifying security failures at the U.S. Capitol before the riot began.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
msn.com
Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump
The longtime partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza and Brian Sicknick were together for 11 years. The pair shared a home...
KFVS12
Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
Ohio native Ulysses S. Grant granted posthumous promotion
Ohio native, President and Civil War general, Ulysses S. Grant, gains a new rank thanks to 2023 spending bill.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Lankford sworn in as Senior U.S. Senator for Oklahoma
Senator James Lankford (R-OK) begins his second full, six year term after being sworn in as Senior Senator for Oklahoma.
Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over the nation's Capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the Capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself on Facebook cheering […]
Trump Did Float Idea Of 10,000 Troops Jan. 6 — To Protect Him On Capitol March: Committee
He wanted thousands of National Guard troops to shield him and supporters from any imagined "threat from left-wing counterprotesters," according to testimony.
KFVS12
Illinois Senators announce federal funding for water infrastructure improvements
WASINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - One Heartland water district will receive funding for the development of its water infrastructure. U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced federal support for improvements to the water infrastructure of several communities across Illinois. According to a release from Senator Duckworth’s office, the funding is...
