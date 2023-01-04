ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Crusader Newspaper

House passes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) applauded the House passage of the bipartisan Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (S. 450), of which Rep. Rush served as the House sponsor. The Senate previously passed the bill unanimously on January 10, 2022. The bill passed the House by voice vote and was cosponsored by every Member of the House Democratic Caucus. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
WASHINGTON STATE
Houston Chronicle

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
KFVS12

Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session. Near 1 a.m., the House passed legislation banning military-style assault weapons with a 64 to 43 vote. Democrats have been working to gain public support in passing Senate Bill 2226,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself on Facebook cheering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KFVS12

Illinois Senators announce federal funding for water infrastructure improvements

WASINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - One Heartland water district will receive funding for the development of its water infrastructure. U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced federal support for improvements to the water infrastructure of several communities across Illinois. According to a release from Senator Duckworth’s office, the funding is...
ILLINOIS STATE

