Post Register

US stocks gain ground ahead of inflation, earnings updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors get ready for a highly anticipated inflation update and several big corporate earnings reports later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Post Register

Stocks rally on traders’ final moves ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday as investors make their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone. The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in afternoon trading and on...
Post Register

China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

BEIJING (AP) — Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. But his gym in the eastern city of Shenyang has been closed for a month because all its coaches are infected. The most optimistic forecasts say...
Post Register

Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the...
Post Register

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

