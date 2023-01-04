ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
South 26th Street Homicide

Kentucky Jewish Council says anti-Semitism on the rise in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A report from an organization representing Jewish residents of Kentucky indicates that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the commonwealth is on the rise. In its report, the Kentucky Jewish Council says this is a first, and the public needs to take notice. "As you look...
You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Minority business owners graduate from year-long Louisville program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night, several minority business owners in Louisville were celebrated as they graduated from a program focused on helping them succeed. AMPED, a local organization that provides a free music program for kids and a technology training program for adults, hosts a year-long program called The Russell Technology Business Incubator (RTBI).
Louisville offers Virginia transfer offensive lineman John Paul Flores

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been working the transfer portal since their arrival last month. The Cardinals have added nine transfers, including a quarterback, three wide receivers, two safeties, two edge rushers, and one cornerback. But there's still work to be done as the staff has around eight or nine spots left on the roster at this point.
