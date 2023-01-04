Read full article on original website
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
Night of Remembrance honors 2022 homicide victims in Louisville
Each individual candle represents those who died from gun violence in 2022. There are 161 candles.
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
South 26th Street Homicide
Craig Greenberg Has Been Sworn In As Louisville’s New Mayor, But Several Challenges Await
On Jan. 2, businessman Craig Greenberg was sworn in as Louisville’s 51st mayor. The former 21c Museum Hotels CEO inherits a city where trust in city government — and particularly law enforcement — remains frayed following the March 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor and months of protests that followed.
Kentucky Jewish Council says anti-Semitism on the rise in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A report from an organization representing Jewish residents of Kentucky indicates that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the commonwealth is on the rise. In its report, the Kentucky Jewish Council says this is a first, and the public needs to take notice. "As you look...
You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television
The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson. During the third quarter of the All-American ...
'Experience has been bittersweet': West Louisville family pushes through grief to open first restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the vision co-business owners and siblings Desi and Kam Hampton had worked on for years to see come to fruition: The grand opening of their restaurant in west Louisville, InKredible's Burgers and Shakes. "This community has so much potential, all it needs is for...
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
Owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks sees reopening as second chance for more than business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After falling on hard times during the pandemic and shutting down, Barry's Cheesesteaks has reopened its doors. Owner Barry Washington calls the reopening a second chance to revive his business and faith. For more than a decade, Barry's Cheesesteaks has been serving some of the best...
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Minority business owners graduate from year-long Louisville program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night, several minority business owners in Louisville were celebrated as they graduated from a program focused on helping them succeed. AMPED, a local organization that provides a free music program for kids and a technology training program for adults, hosts a year-long program called The Russell Technology Business Incubator (RTBI).
Louisville offers Virginia transfer offensive lineman John Paul Flores
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been working the transfer portal since their arrival last month. The Cardinals have added nine transfers, including a quarterback, three wide receivers, two safeties, two edge rushers, and one cornerback. But there's still work to be done as the staff has around eight or nine spots left on the roster at this point.
