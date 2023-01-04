Read full article on original website
Board pushes off decision on zone change for proposed West Springfield apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFIELD — West Springfield Planning Board tabled a proposed zone change for developers eyeing the vacant parcel at 711 Whitney Ave. for upscale apartments until Jan. 18, after residents expressed concerns about future traffic and an increase in the number of calls for police. The Pyramid Company of...
City mulls creation of historic district near Springfield Armory
SPRINGFIELD — In order to protect architecture created in the 1800s and 1900s in proximity to the Springfield Armory, the city is considering designating 19 properties near Federal Square and upper State Street a historic district. “There have been alterations over time which have diminished exterior architectural integrity to...
Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business
After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
Amherst officials walk sidewalks at night to adjudicate safety and risk
A walk in the dark on a drizzly January evening proved prodigious for a handful of municipal officials Wednesday who said they plan more of them to better judge relative safeness and risks using municipal sidewalks, and identify problem areas. The officials strolled from Kendrick Park downtown, crossed the vehicular...
MBTA takes Chinese company to task over faulty Springfield-built subway cars
SPRINGFIELD — An executive at the MBTA accused management at Chinese-owned CRRC factory in Springfield of abandoning its core responsibilities a week before pulling Springfield-built Orange Line cars from service because the electrical cables arced. In a letter sent to CRRC on Dec. 22 and first reported by a...
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center
SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month
CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
Commission Against Discrimination dismisses Chelan Brown’s complaint against MGM Springfield. Suit continues in court
SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination has, for the second time, dismissed Chelan Brown’s complaint of discrimination, harassment and workplace retaliation against MGM Springfield. Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodriguez Colon wrote in a letter dated Jan. 5 that the commission’s previous finding of Dec. 19 will stand. Commissioners...
Westfield Planning Board hears first flag lot request under new ordinance
WESTFIELD — In one of the first tests for the new flag lot ordinance, Stephen and Susan Oleksak are seeking a special permit from the Planning Board to create a flag lot on their 37-acre property at 994 Western Ave., which is zoned Residence A and Rural Residential. The...
Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members
HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
Eric Batista sworn in as first Latino Worcester City Manager
The historic nature of the swearing in of Worcester’s seventh city manager Friday was evident from the beginning of the ceremony. As Eric Batista walked into the packed Levi Lincoln Chamber to the music of panderos, members of the crowd waved Puerto Rican Flags. Then, in addition to the...
Westfield seeks volunteers to judge projects at high school science fair Feb. 9
WESTFIELD — The 24th annual High School Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 9 in the Westfield High School gymnasium is a day to celebrate the science and engineering cycles and hard work of students at both WHS and Westfield Technical Academy. Judges are being sought to score projects...
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Westfield Fire Dept.’s longest serving firefighter retires, gives up Badge 1
WESTFIELD — After 35 years of serving the city of Westfield, the owner of badge number 1 and longest actively serving firefighter in the Westfield Fire Department retired Thursday. Tim Black, 58, first joined the Westfield Fire Department in 1987, after having spent his youth watching firetrucks on the...
Take a first look inside the redesigned Barn restaurant, reopening in Princeton
On the final weekend that Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant was open in August 2021, Carla Zottoli spent every possible moment sitting at the bar, listening to the stories of customers who lined up at the door to make one final visit. Zottoli, who built the restaurant with her parents...
