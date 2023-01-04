Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
NFL free agency 2023: Early look at top 50 free agents features Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley as cream of crop
The 2023 NFL free agent class will be an interesting one, especially with the surplus of good running backs set to hit the open market. It's still a valuable position in the NFL, evidenced by the increase in rushing yards around the league as teams combat zone defenses and five-man defensive backfields.
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
Ravens' Brett Hundley: Up to active roster
Hundley was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. With Lamar Jackson (knee) already ruled out and nominal backup Tyler Huntley (shoulder) questionable, Hundley could immediately join the roster as the backup to third-stringer Anthony Brown. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to the status of Huntley prior to the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, particularly with plenty of playoff seeding implications on the line for the Ravens.
Steelers looking to pull off improbable playoff feat that only two teams have accomplished over past 56 years
When an NFL team starts the season with a 2-6 record, that's usually a kiss of death when it comes to making the playoffs. Since the Super Bowl era started in 1966, only two teams out of 186 have made the postseason after opening the year with six losses in their first eight games, according the AP.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles add two on offense while three quarterbacks are taken inside the top 5
There is one week remaining in the regular season. Roughly half of the draft order becomes cast in stone this time next week. The 2023 NFL Draft order will be important due to the presence of strong quarterback talent. Teams will be jockeying to get into position for the right to select one and that will benefit teams that already have a quarterback in place.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes passes Drew Brees for most total yards in a season in NFL history
Patrick Mahomes now has the most total yards in a season in NFL history, passing Drew Brees' mark of 5,562 yards set in 2011. Mahomes needed just 186 yards entering Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders to set the record, and considering he averages 336.4 total yards per game, passing Brees appeared to be a foregone conclusion. He set the all-time mark in the second quarter with a 14-yard scramble.
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, plans vote Friday to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has canceled the Bills-Bengals game that was previously postponed on Monday night. The league has also planned a vote Friday with two adjustments for the AFC playoffs on the table. While the NFL's cancellation decision will not impact which teams make the playoffs, it may impact seedings, which...
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited at practice Thursday
Allen (ankle/right elbow) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Allen was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but the Bills' QB had his practice reps managed Thursday. The team's final injury report of the week will clarify whether Allen approaches Sunday's scheduled game against the Patriots with an injury designation or cleared for Week 18 action.
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old receiver logged one target while 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest.
2023 NFL QB market guide: Top free agents, trade targets, draft prospects, projected landing spots
Nothing moves the needle in the NFL landscape quite like the quarterback position. If you have an elite signal-caller, you're usually guaranteed a playoff bid, regardless of most other issues. If you don't have one, you're either working hard to elevate him, or working hard to replace him. With that in mind, what does the next NFL offseason have to offer at QB?
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale
Smith (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Smith developed what the Vikings believe to be some knee soreness following the team's practice Friday, per Seifert, and it appears Minnesota is taking the precautious route heading into the playoffs. The 33-year-old safety has recorded 85 tackles and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, this season. No matter the outcome of this Week 18 contest, Minnesota is guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the wild-card round of the playoffs, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Smith's practice activity early on next week.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Ruled out for Week 18
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
2022 NFL Week 18 odds, picks: Expert predictions, survivor picks, best bets, teasers, and more
Believe it or not, we've only got one full weekend of NFL action left before the playoffs begin. Everything is on the line now: postseason spots and seeding are up for grabs, and it's anyone's guess as to which clubs will prove to be contenders rather than pretenders in Week 18. "Any given Sunday" applies now more than ever. So which teams are actually worth backing? We're glad you asked!
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Suffers elbow injury Friday
Okudah suffered an elbow injury during Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. The severity of the issue is unclear, but this is certainly a concerning development for the Lions' defense. If Okudah is sidelined for the critical Week 18 matchup, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Will Harris.
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
