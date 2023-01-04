18-year-old pleads guilty as accomplice in connection to attack at McKinley HS

The Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an 18-year-old man from Buffalo pleaded guilty Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

The district attorney's office said in February 2022, when he was 17 years old, he and other individuals were involved in the assault of a 14-year-old student outside of McKinley High School . The student was beaten and stabbed multiple times and taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was hospitalized with serious physical injuries.

The 18-year-old is eligible for youthful offender status when he is sentenced on February 10 and due to his age at the time of the crime , the district attorney's office is not releasing his name. He continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The district attorney's office said the case against a second 18-year-old, who was also 17 years old at the time of the crime, remains pending. The second 18-year-old is accused of intentionally shooting a school security officer who ran toward the crowd in an attempt to break up the fight. The security officer was shot in his leg and was treated and released from ECMC.

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin on February 27 and he continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.