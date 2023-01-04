Angels announce Wayne Randazzo as their new play-by-play announcer

The Angels have a new face joining their broadcast booth for 2023. On Wednesday, the team’s broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Wayne Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for the season.

Randazzo, whose hometown is Chicago, has close to 20 years of broadcasting experience at the local and national level.

He spent the last four seasons as the radio announcer for the New York Mets alongside Howie Rose and also had some spots filling in for Gary Cohen in the Mets' television booth. The Angels first expressed interest in wanting to bring Randazzo into the booth at the end of the Mets’ season.

Randazzo, 38, will handle play-by-play responsibilities for the majority of the Angels games this season. Matt Vasgersian and Patrick O’Neal will return to call select games over the year. The set number of games each will handle has not yet been determined.

In coming to the Angels, Randazzo gets his first opportunity to be the primary voice of an MLB team.

“My whole life, really, I’ve wanted to be a baseball announcer,” Randazzo said. “When you get into it, you start in the minor leagues and you hope you get any sort of major league opportunity, and ultimately you hope to be the voice of a team, the main guy somewhere.

“So it’s an opportunity to do that with the Angels, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s really a lifelong pursuit come to fruition.”

The primary trio of voices and faces for the 2023 broadcast team will include: Mark Gubicza, returning for his 17th season as a color analyst for the Angels, and Erica Weston, returning for her second season as the in-game reporter.

Gubicza said his friend Ron Darling, the former Mets pitcher and longtime Mets in-game and studio analyst at SNY-TV, had nothing but good things to say about Randazzo. Gubicza, along with others on the Angels' broadcast team, took to Twitter to congratulate Randazzo.

Last season, Randazzo also appeared on Apple TV+’s "Friday Night Baseball" as a play-by-play announcer and called Albert Pujols 700th home run. He will continue in that role.

O’Neal, along with Kent French, will continue to rotate hosting the Angels live pregame and postgame shows.

Other familiar faces returning for live Angels programming this year include Tim Salmon, Bobby Valentine, Denny Hocking, Mark Langston and Garret Anderson.

