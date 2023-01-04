Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
WWMT
GOP congressman staying on influential committee despite announcing plans to step down
WASHINGTON (TND) — Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., reversed course Monday after telling Politico he planned to step down from the influential GOP House steering panel, which decides various committee assignments for party members, a few days after he confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on the House floor during one of last week’s heated speaker votes.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
WWMT
DOJ reviewing potentially classified documents at Biden center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
WWMT
Republican House shifting tech focus from antitrust to censorship, more investigations
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new Republican majority in the House is already setting their sights on Big Tech and social media companies with plans for hearings and investigations into their decisions on content moderation in a change from the antitrust focus during the last Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
WWMT
Congressman Huizenga introduces STOVE Act to stop banning gas stoves or ranges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-04) announced Wednesday the H.R. 263, the Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy (STOVE) Act. Federal regulators shared their want to ban gas stoves with a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stating, “any option is on the table," according to Huizenga.
Comments / 0