Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Rev. Leonard Virgil Wilson, age 74 of LaFollette
Rev. Leonard Virgil Wilson, age 74 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was pastor of Rock of Christ Lighthouse Church for several years, was a family man, and was not a quitter. Rev. Wilson enjoyed fishing, cracking jokes, and flea markets. He was a singer, played the guitar, and was a great story teller. Preceded in death by Wife, Linda Wilson, Son,Russell Wilson, Father, Virgil Elmer Wilson, and Sister, Helen Jean Griffith.
1450wlaf.com
Casey Kasem features half the Top 80 songs of 1970 at 8pm on WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to 1970, Saturday night at 8:00 over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. Tonight, Casey wraps...
1450wlaf.com
Postmark LaFollette Music Lessons WLAF’s “Business of the Week”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Postmark LaFollette has a “wonderful opportunity” for those wishing to learn music, according to local musician and instructor Joseph Hensley. In October 2022, Postmark LaFollette launched the music lesson program with the assistance of The Campbell County Enhancement Fund and A Fund of East Tennessee Foundation.
1450wlaf.com
Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette
Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
1450wlaf.com
Kash & Karry Building Supply has new, earlier hours
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a change in hours at Kash & Karry Building Supply. Now, Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated building supply store is opening at 7am. “We’re now open from 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday,” said Kip Leach, second generation owner of...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County had telephone service more than 100 years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From looking at the old pictures of Lafollette and Campbell County, many people don’t know or realize that even in the early 1900s some of the modern conveniences that were available. Amazing that it’s not just a local service, but it was also a...
1450wlaf.com
Cherry Street approved to become a one-way street
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Tuesday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met and began the meeting with two certificates of appreciation. Mayor Cliff Jennings presented a certificate of appreciation to La Follette Police Sgt. Danielle Gilbert for her dedication for making the 2022 DARE Toy Drive a great success.
Comments / 0