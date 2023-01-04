Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Sorry. You Put Money Into Celsius Earn, You Gave it Away. Court Ruling Crushes Hopes of Impacted Investors
Celsius Network, once a high-flying digital asset platform that promised incredible returns for its investors, is meandering its way through the bankruptcy process as the platform collapsed last year. Yesterday, the courts published an Opinion that Celsius Earn investors will not like. Last June, Celsius announced that it was halting...
crowdfundinsider.com
Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense
Fintech company Twenty7tec recently announced the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed amount. Broker Sense, established by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, assists mortgage advisers with assessing customer affordability against lender rules, while also ensuring that they recommend the appropriate lender as part of their research process.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Brightwell Partners with Virgin Voyages, Providing Corporate Disbursements for Clients
Following a successful integration with Navigator in 2019, Brightwell, a global payments technology company, has expanded its partnership with Virgin Voyages. With ReadyRemit, powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, Virgin Voyages can now easily “pay vendors, workers, and others, and provide customer-facing payouts like rebates, rewards, and refunds with one digital solution.”
crowdfundinsider.com
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech bolttech Appoints Jens Schädler as CEO for Europe
International insurtech bolttech announced the appointment of Dr. Jens Schädler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Europe. Based in Switzerland, Jens will “provide strategic leadership across bolttech’s Europe operations, driving new and existing market and partnership growth.” Taking over from Andrew Cons, Jens’ role is “effective immediately.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Worthy Financial, Opens New Office, Announces New Real Estate Debt Product Available for Retail Investors
Worthy Financial has announced a new office in Alpharetta, Georgia. At the same time, the company as announced a new offering, Worthy Property Bonds, an SEC-qualified real-estate-backed debt product. Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Financial, said that Worthy remains steadfast in its commitment to helping Americans gain from more productive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Zopa Bank Crosses £3B Deposits Milestone
This week Zopa Bank has crossed the £3 billion deposits milestone, while their customers have collectively “opened 150,000 accounts to grow their savings faster in today’s challenging environment.”. Zopa’s ambition is “to make the hundreds of billions in “zombie money” sitting idle in UK current accounts work...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securrency Announces New CEO
Securrency, a Fintech/Regtech enabling the issuance of compliant digital assets, has selected a new Chief Executive Officer, according to a release. Nadine Chakar will assume the CEO role effective January 9th, 2023. Dan Doney, Securrency’s founder who has served as CEO since the company’s launch, will shift his focus to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Juni, the Financial Platform Built for Commerce, Says Businesses Need to Carefully Determine Marketing Budget
Instead of dealing with different platforms and currencies, receipts and invoices, and arguing with banks over spend limits, you can consider using services provided via Juni. The company explains that with automatic receipt generation, real-time spend insights and Google Ads invoices auto-pulled into your account, it can be easier “to keep track of your payments.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Private Securities Survey: 92% of Investors Would Consider Investing in Private Firms
A survey addressing private capital markets – think investment crowdfunding, venture capital, and private equity – was completed this past month. And respondents have overwhelmingly indicated they are interested in private markets – in fact, more so than publicly traded firms, according to the results. Private securities...
crowdfundinsider.com
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Analyst Provides Gloomy Perspective on Digital Currency Group, Genesis: “Curtains are Closing”
The drums are pounding for institutional crypto trading firm Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DGC). Genesis halted redemptions in November following “abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity.”. This event has impacted the crypto trading platform Gemini as it utilized Genesis for its Earn...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cornerstone FS, Cloud based Provider of International Payments, Enters Share Purchase Agreement
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS), the cloud-based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire Commerce Ltd., trading as MulootMoney.com, the provider of payment accounts and lending services, for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Platform Pathway Homes, Credit Saint to Help Clients Enhance Credit Health
Pathway Homes, a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners, announced its partnership with Credit Saint, a credit restoration company. As part of this partnership, Pathway will be “providing its customers with a waived first work fee for Credit Saint’s services, as well as a free consultation and monthly discounts on Credit Saint’s services to help them stay on top of their credit health and on track towards making homeownership more attainable.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Vestd Streamlines Equity Management for Startups, Investors
Vestd has introduced a new simplified version of its equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors with organizing, managing and tracking shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is currently available for UK-headquartered firms to quickly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to track...
crowdfundinsider.com
No Surprise: Moody’s Downgrades Silvergate Bank
Rating service Moody’s has downgraded Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) following the revelation that deposits rapidly declined during Q4 of 2022, and the bank had to shore up its balance sheet. Moody’s downgraded the ratings of Silvergate Capital and its bank subsidiary Silvergate Bank, following the downgrade of the bank’s standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba1.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Failures Report: Digital Asset Platforms Lost Record $15.5 Billion in 2022
You may quibble about totals, but the value lost in digital assets during 2022 was pretty enormous. If you exited at the end of 2021 – congratulations. If you remained invested or HODLed. Sorry. On top of that, multiple centralized crypto platforms imploded, and the rumblings are there are...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Clearing House Appoints David Watson as CEO
The Clearing House (TCH) announced that President & CEO Jim Aramanda will be retiring in early-2023, “after 15 years leading the company.”. Aramanda will be “succeeded by David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Swift.” In this role, Watson maintained responsibility “for Swift’s product engineering, development, and innovation with focus on the company’s services to banking, securities, market infrastructure, and corporate customers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
Comments / 0