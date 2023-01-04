Read full article on original website
Summit Teens Serve our Neighbors in Need
On a cold morning in early December, a group of local teens trekked from the Oakes Center in Downtown Summit to Irvington’s Civic Square on a mission to distribute 100 new winter coats, 150 sandwiches, and other sustainables to those experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity in Essex County. The...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
54 Warren Middle School Students Experience a Once-In-A-Lifetime Event
They say it’s the most wonderful time of year, and that couldn’t be more true for fifty-four seventh and eighth-grade students from Warren Township, NJ, and their Vocal Teacher, Mrs. Amy Jensen. The group recently experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they sang the opening number at the legendary Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on opening day.
ALJ High School Marine Biology Classes Have A Day At The Beach
Students in Louis Van Bergen’s Marine Biology classes at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark spent a day at Sandy Hook conducting marine field studies. The students had learned in class and then put their knowledge into practice in the field. On the day of the field trip,...
Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ
Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local Women’s Groups to screen Ruby Bridges for MLK Day of Service
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, two local organizations will screen the film Ruby Bridges at the New Providence Library on Sunday, January 15. The screening is at 2:00, there is no admission charge, and the public is welcome. The library is located at 377 Elkwood Avenue, New Providence.
Millburn Library 41st annual Chess Tournament
As tradition has it, Friends of the Millburn Library held its annual student chess tournament on the second Saturday of December. It all started in 1980 when Michael Wojcio directed the first tournament, which he followed up 30 more times. This formula worked for the first 40 tournaments, but something happened on the way to the 41st.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Kenilworth Police Officer Bryon stops by St. Theresa School
Kenilworth Police Officer Brett Bryon stopped by St. Theresa School in Kenilworth as the children were playing during outside recess. This small act of kindness brought such happiness to the children. Thank you and stay safe to our men and women in blue!. Photo by St. Theresa School.
Youth Football Association Treasurer Charged With Stealing $74K: Morris Prosecutor
It's fourth and long for one Morris County youth football official. Shawn J. Collins, 49, is charged with embezzling $74,000 raised for the benefit of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association, said Morris Prosecutor Robert Carroll in a statement. Investigators say Collins, in his capacity as treasurer of...
PA to fund traffic safety improvement in Milford
MILFORD, PA – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced the Department of Transportation will fund purchase and installation of electronic speed display signs at the four main entrances to Milford Borough in Pike County, just over the state line from the City of Port Jervis. The project costs $19,080...
Lunar New Year Celebration at the Summit Library
The Summit Library Chinese Club is hosting its annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the Summit Library. Experience a variety of Asian cuisines, participate in traditional Chinese painting and other visual arts, and watch traditional Chinese dances and music performed by local artists. The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is celebrated on the first new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20. This upcoming lunar year is the year of the Rabbit.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
