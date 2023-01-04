TCU Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Garrett Riley won’t provide his older brother, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, tickets for the CFP National Championship Game. The TCU Horned Frogs once again look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in College Football Playoff history. Last week, they held their own against the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, pulling ahead to a massive lead and holding back a late comeback attempt to win 41-35. Now, they are set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Credit can be given to the success of Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley being one of their standouts.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO