Washington man charged with vandalizing Brockton courthouse

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BROCKTON – Officers arrested a man Tuesday after reports that he was caught spray-painting the outside of Brockton District Court, police said.

Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said police responded to 215 Main St., the George N. Covett Courthouse, for a "report of malicious damage in progress" shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man from Port Townsend, Washington, was arrested and later arraigned on property vandalism charges. He also had an outstanding warrant, Duarte said.

The vandalism included red spray-painted graffiti on various parts of the exterior of the building.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Trial Court declined to comment on the incident.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath.

