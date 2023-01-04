BROCKTON – Officers arrested a man Tuesday after reports that he was caught spray-painting the outside of Brockton District Court, police said.

Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said police responded to 215 Main St., the George N. Covett Courthouse, for a "report of malicious damage in progress" shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man from Port Townsend, Washington, was arrested and later arraigned on property vandalism charges. He also had an outstanding warrant, Duarte said.

The vandalism included red spray-painted graffiti on various parts of the exterior of the building.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Trial Court declined to comment on the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Washington man charged with vandalizing Brockton courthouse