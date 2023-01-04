The ex-fiancée of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is being accused of spending thousands of dollars on herself that was actually intended for the care of their 10-year-old daughter. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez allegedly spent more than $100,000, according to an attorney overseeing the trust fund, blowing through cash at luxury department store Harrods and on classes at a private university. As the child’s conservator, Jenkins-Hernandez receives Hernandez’s pension and social security checks on top of access to the trust, which has some $700,000 still in it. But trustees for the fund are hoping to change that, asking a court to reconsider the 33-year-old’s role in managing the child’s assets, which will be made available to her upon her 25th birthday. Representatives for Jenkins-Hernandez deny any wrongdoing. “Any allegation or insinuation that she’s spending money inappropriately or for any other purpose is absolutely false,” her attorney, Stephen Withers, told the Boston Globe.Read it at Boston Globe

4 DAYS AGO