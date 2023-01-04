ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée Accused of Spending Child’s Trust Fund on Herself

The ex-fiancée of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is being accused of spending thousands of dollars on herself that was actually intended for the care of their 10-year-old daughter. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez allegedly spent more than $100,000, according to an attorney overseeing the trust fund, blowing through cash at luxury department store Harrods and on classes at a private university. As the child’s conservator, Jenkins-Hernandez receives Hernandez’s pension and social security checks on top of access to the trust, which has some $700,000 still in it. But trustees for the fund are hoping to change that, asking a court to reconsider the 33-year-old’s role in managing the child’s assets, which will be made available to her upon her 25th birthday. Representatives for Jenkins-Hernandez deny any wrongdoing. “Any allegation or insinuation that she’s spending money inappropriately or for any other purpose is absolutely false,” her attorney, Stephen Withers, told the Boston Globe.Read it at Boston Globe
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RadarOnline

Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Sends Defense Investigators To Murder House

The defense team representing the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is working overtime. Investigators hired by Bryan Kohberger's legal representatives were spotted at the off-campus home where the quadruple slayings went down, signifying the 28-year-old suspect will fight the four murder charges against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Three men and two women were spotted at the Moscow, Idaho, three-story home on Kings Road around noon on Tuesday. The group walked into the crime scene, taking videos from inside and outside of the house for about 45 minutes, with sources telling Fox News they were hired to...
MOSCOW, ID
