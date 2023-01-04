Read full article on original website
Inside Todd Chrisley’s brutal prison regime as star begins 12-year sentence with 4:45am starts, all day work & uniforms
TODD Chrisley will soon begin his 12-year jail sentence after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, was in November told he will be sent to FCI Pensacola in Florida in January. Federal prosecutors said he had - along with his wife...
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
Mastermind behind ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal to be sentenced
The man who pleaded guilty to engineering a college bribery scheme that helped the children of wealthy parents cheat their way into prestigious schools across the country will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court.
Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée Accused of Spending Child’s Trust Fund on Herself
The ex-fiancée of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is being accused of spending thousands of dollars on herself that was actually intended for the care of their 10-year-old daughter. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez allegedly spent more than $100,000, according to an attorney overseeing the trust fund, blowing through cash at luxury department store Harrods and on classes at a private university. As the child’s conservator, Jenkins-Hernandez receives Hernandez’s pension and social security checks on top of access to the trust, which has some $700,000 still in it. But trustees for the fund are hoping to change that, asking a court to reconsider the 33-year-old’s role in managing the child’s assets, which will be made available to her upon her 25th birthday. Representatives for Jenkins-Hernandez deny any wrongdoing. “Any allegation or insinuation that she’s spending money inappropriately or for any other purpose is absolutely false,” her attorney, Stephen Withers, told the Boston Globe.Read it at Boston Globe
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
GoFundMe scam: Kate McClure sentenced to 3 years behind bars
Kate McClure was sentenced Friday to three years behind bars for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed donations from thousands of people.
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah ‘stalked and harassed’ woman after reality star had affair with her husband, restraining order claims
JEN Shah allegedly stalked and harassed a woman who claimed that the reality star was having an affair with their husband. The RHOSLC star, 49, is alleged to have shown up at the house of the woman at 2.30am in 2019 after she accused Jen - who is married to Sharrieff Shah - of having an affair with her husband.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing
Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill
Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Sends Defense Investigators To Murder House
The defense team representing the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is working overtime. Investigators hired by Bryan Kohberger's legal representatives were spotted at the off-campus home where the quadruple slayings went down, signifying the 28-year-old suspect will fight the four murder charges against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Three men and two women were spotted at the Moscow, Idaho, three-story home on Kings Road around noon on Tuesday. The group walked into the crime scene, taking videos from inside and outside of the house for about 45 minutes, with sources telling Fox News they were hired to...
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Looks Solemn as She Leaves Court After Being Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison
After getting emotional in court, Jen Shah stepped out looking solemn as she digested the news that she was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday, January 6. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022, more than one year after she […]
