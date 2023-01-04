Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
Familiar Pair Out, 3 More Questionable for the Vikings
By this point, the expectation was that the Vikings would be without Garrett Bradbury and James Lynch. More surprising, perhaps, is the 3 more who are questionable for the Vikings. LB Brian Asamoah, CB Cameron Dantlzer, and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith are all questionable against the Bears. Chris Reed...
The View from VT: Unexpected Problem, X-Factor, & a WR2
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Chiefs fans hyped as team enters playoffs as No. 1 seed
Chiefs fans across the Kansas City area are proud of their team and how they played this season. Entering the playoffs, they say they're ready to win it all.
ESPN announcers have logos on microphones backwards for good reason
If you were watching the Saturday night Week 18 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, you might have been wondering what was going on with the microphones for the ESPN announcers and reporters. The microphone flags that display a company logo were backwards whenever ESPN announcers appeared in front of the cameras. You... The post ESPN announcers have logos on microphones backwards for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin before OT win
The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a moment of celebration before Saturday night's 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild.
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight. DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list. The Bulls have won three in a row to improve to 19-21. Utah dropped to 20-22 with its sixth loss in seven games. Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points, and Ochai Agbaji had 19.
The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith
When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
