CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight. DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list. The Bulls have won three in a row to improve to 19-21. Utah dropped to 20-22 with its sixth loss in seven games. Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points, and Ochai Agbaji had 19.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO