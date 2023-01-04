Read full article on original website
Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday. “Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I...
Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session
Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the pandemic, South Dakota’s childcare crisis hit an all-time high, and in 2023 parents continue to struggle to find a solution. According to South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, there are 783 childcare centers in the state, and they can care for almost 48 thousand kids. But that may not be enough.
Providing essential services for the community, OneHeart celebrates 2nd anniversary
Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region
Commitment when working with equine in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Owning a horse can bring enjoyment but caring for one can be a big challenge, especially during the winter. “Some people underestimate what it takes care of or what it takes to take care of them. There is a lot of feed cost involved, a lot of farrier costs, and health care costs,” said Masters Veterinary Services owner and veterinarian Meissa Masters.
Mostly sunny skies expected today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies are likely for the first half of the day, then clouds will start to move in from the west during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s for many with some spots close to 40°. Clouds increase overnight and there...
Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some foggy weather is possible tonight, especially for the South Dakota Plains. By the afternoon tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine with highs mostly in the 40s. The temps will only get warmer for next week with mid-to-upper 40s for most of the week and lower 50s at times.
