RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Owning a horse can bring enjoyment but caring for one can be a big challenge, especially during the winter. “Some people underestimate what it takes care of or what it takes to take care of them. There is a lot of feed cost involved, a lot of farrier costs, and health care costs,” said Masters Veterinary Services owner and veterinarian Meissa Masters.

2 DAYS AGO