ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday. “Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I...
PIERRE, SD
KEVN

Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The American Cancer says smoking causes an estimated 480 thousand deaths in the country each year. Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two month. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:43 AM MST. For the months of January and February,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the pandemic, South Dakota’s childcare crisis hit an all-time high, and in 2023 parents continue to struggle to find a solution. According to South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, there are 783 childcare centers in the state, and they can care for almost 48 thousand kids. But that may not be enough.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Black Hills Regional Housing Study takes a look at projected growth for the region

For the months of January and February, outdoor sirens will not be tested. Apprenticeship program readies students for all walks of life. This program aims to ready students looking at all wolks of life. Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community leaders hold discussion...
KEVN

Commitment when working with equine in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Owning a horse can bring enjoyment but caring for one can be a big challenge, especially during the winter. “Some people underestimate what it takes care of or what it takes to take care of them. There is a lot of feed cost involved, a lot of farrier costs, and health care costs,” said Masters Veterinary Services owner and veterinarian Meissa Masters.
KEVN

Mostly sunny skies expected today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies are likely for the first half of the day, then clouds will start to move in from the west during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s for many with some spots close to 40°. Clouds increase overnight and there...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some foggy weather is possible tonight, especially for the South Dakota Plains. By the afternoon tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine with highs mostly in the 40s. The temps will only get warmer for next week with mid-to-upper 40s for most of the week and lower 50s at times.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy