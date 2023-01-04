ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

White House downplays national security concerns during Speaker fight

The White House on Friday downplayed concerns about the impact on national security without a House Speaker in place as Republicans in the lower chamber vote for a 12th time to elect a leader. National security spokesman John Kirby said that “there’s no particular worry or concern,” but added that...
WIVB

Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans

Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola (Alaska) said Thursday she is open to forming a coalition majority with Republicans as the House plows through its third day of failing to elect a Speaker. Liz Ruskin, a D.C. correspondent for Alaska Public Media, tweeted that Peltola said that she supports House Democratic leader...
ALASKA STATE
WIVB

‘A disaster’: Speaker fight exposes GOP leadership vacuum

NEW YORK (AP) — With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority. “Do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat,” Trump warned in all-caps on his...
COLORADO STATE
WIVB

Cori Bush remarks put spotlight on issue of race in Speaker’s fight

Racial tensions have spilled into public view amid the battle for House Speaker after Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican from Florida, a “prop” for the far right. The controversy began after Donalds, a former businessman and state representative who was first elected...
FLORIDA STATE
WIVB

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A journalists’ union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and...
WIVB

Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it won’t follow suit. Putin did...
WIVB

US, Germany to supply Ukraine with more fighting vehicles

The United States and Germany have agreed to send additional fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a decision that could pave the way for allies to eventually send Kyiv formidable Western tanks in its fight against Russia. The deal, which was cemented after President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIVB

McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised former President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for pushing him over the finish line and helping him secure the gavel. He gave the two credit for convincing each of the six remaining Republican holdouts — of which Gaetz was one — to vote “present” on the 15th ballot, lowering the number of votes McCarthy needed to win.
WIVB

Belarus opens trial of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bialiatski

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Bialiatski and two other top figures of the Viasna human rights center he founded face up to 12 years in prison if convicted of financing anti-government protests.
KETK / FOX51 News

Congressman Nathanial Moran sworn into 118th U.S Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th US Congress at 1:40am on January 7th. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
WIVB

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy