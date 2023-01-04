Read full article on original website
Renna Media
ALJ High School Marine Biology Classes Have A Day At The Beach
Students in Louis Van Bergen’s Marine Biology classes at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark spent a day at Sandy Hook conducting marine field studies. The students had learned in class and then put their knowledge into practice in the field. On the day of the field trip,...
Renna Media
54 Warren Middle School Students Experience a Once-In-A-Lifetime Event
They say it’s the most wonderful time of year, and that couldn’t be more true for fifty-four seventh and eighth-grade students from Warren Township, NJ, and their Vocal Teacher, Mrs. Amy Jensen. The group recently experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they sang the opening number at the legendary Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on opening day.
Renna Media
Summit Teens Serve our Neighbors in Need
On a cold morning in early December, a group of local teens trekked from the Oakes Center in Downtown Summit to Irvington’s Civic Square on a mission to distribute 100 new winter coats, 150 sandwiches, and other sustainables to those experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity in Essex County. The...
Renna Media
Faith Lutheran Church Provides Gifts to Persons in Need
Following its annual tradition, Faith Lutheran Church in New Providence, through its Christmas Sharing Tree, has contributed gifts to persons served by social service agencies in the community and St. Stephan’s Grace Community Church in Newark. Each of the recipients was given a choice between two gifts of warmth, a hooded sweatshirt and a plush throw blanket.
wrnjradio.com
Centenary University student recognized by NAACP Bergen County Branch
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University student Jayden Hall was recently honored by the NAACP Bergen County Branch at the organization’s Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon in Paramus. The Hackensack resident was the only Bergen County student recognized at the event. When told of the award from the...
Renna Media
Kenilworth Police Officer Bryon stops by St. Theresa School
Kenilworth Police Officer Brett Bryon stopped by St. Theresa School in Kenilworth as the children were playing during outside recess. This small act of kindness brought such happiness to the children. Thank you and stay safe to our men and women in blue!. Photo by St. Theresa School.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Renna Media
Mountainside’s newest Eagle Scout – Jacob Quisumbing
Jacob Quisumbing of Mountainside achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on October 22, 2022. Jacob is the son of Albert and Mimi Quisumbing. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 177 of Mountainside, chartered to the Community Presbyterian Church. Jacob has been a Scout for ten years, including his years as a Cub Scout in Pack 177.
Renna Media
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Renna Media
Lunar New Year Celebration at the Summit Library
The Summit Library Chinese Club is hosting its annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the Summit Library. Experience a variety of Asian cuisines, participate in traditional Chinese painting and other visual arts, and watch traditional Chinese dances and music performed by local artists. The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is celebrated on the first new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20. This upcoming lunar year is the year of the Rabbit.
wrnjradio.com
Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Somerset County
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning Monday as the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 project advances in Bernards Township. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 is scheduled to...
njurbannews.com
Newark Public Schools enrollment continues to increase
During state control of New Jersey’s largest school district, enrollment decreased to an all-time low. Now, in its third year of local control, the district proudly announced that enrollment has increased to 38,000 students, and is growing. On July 1, 2020, the Newark Board of Education launched a historic...
Renna Media
Local Women’s Groups to screen Ruby Bridges for MLK Day of Service
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, two local organizations will screen the film Ruby Bridges at the New Providence Library on Sunday, January 15. The screening is at 2:00, there is no admission charge, and the public is welcome. The library is located at 377 Elkwood Avenue, New Providence.
Renna Media
All about 18th Century Dolls Plus Story Time & A Craft
What kinds of dolls did children play with in olden days? Find out in this presentation given by one of our doll-loving docents. The program includes a doll-themed story time and craft. You can also view the house and stop in at our charming museum shop. Admission is $5 for adults and children 13 and older, $4 for children ages 3 to 12 and free under age 3. No reservations necessary.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Renna Media
Cranford BSA Troop 80 bakes s’mores pies
At Troop 80’s December 12 meeting, the Scouts demonstrated how to use a cardboard box as a makeshift camping oven to bake S’mores pies. This recipe is a twist on the camping staple and uses a pie tin with a graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
High Radiation Readings Bring HazMat Response In Elizabeth (DEVELOPING)
Reports of elevated radiation readings brought HazMat teams to an area of Elizabeth Friday, Jan. 6, according to sources and developing reports. Responders were apparently called to Elizabeth Avenue and Erie Street sometime before 10 a.m. for elevated radiation/carbon monoxide levels within storm drains. No further information was immediately available....
