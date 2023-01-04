ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

kalw.org

Prescribing Parks Not Pills / Fifth And Mission / New Arrivals: Jose Antonio Villaran

What if your doctor prescribed you a walk in the park instead of a pill? In this episode we learn abou a program that gets patients back to health, by getting them back to nature. Then, we hear from the host of the San Francisco Chronicle flagship news podcast, Fifth and Mission. And, a reading from local poet Jose Antonio Villaran. Plus, local music from Oakland's Consolidated Electric.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Meeting the co-host of Fifth and Mission Cecilia Lei

Fifth and Mission is the San Francisco Chronicle news podcast, hosted by journalists Demian Bulwa and Cecilia Lei. Every weekday, they dig into some of the biggest stories they’re covering. Fifth and Mission will now air right here on KALW, so KALW's Hana Baba had a chat with co-host Cecilia Lei to hear what we can expect from their show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Powerful storms continue to pound Bay Area

The National Weather Service said strong thunder and lightning accompanied heavy downpours of rain that fell upon the Bay Area earlier today, causing more widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire Bay Area, stretching from Santa Rosa south to Monterey and San Benito...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New storm hits Northern California, prompting flooding, power outages and evacuation

The National Weather Service has forecast that two to four inches of rain will fall in low-lying areas of the Bay Area, with as much as three-to-six inches of precipitation in higher elevations of the region. The heavy rainfall has already led to widespread flooding throughout Northern California. A flood...
kalw.org

Sheng Thao sworn in as Oakland’s new mayor

Thao, whose family is from Laos, was sworn in by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The theme of her speech was unity, calling on Oaklanders to join her and pledging to earn the trust of residents who voted for other candidates. Telling guests, "We are one team Oakland," Thao said...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Breed declares state of emergency in SF, amid punishing storms

The city is now eligible for disaster relief efforts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal agencies will coordinate all flood mitigation efforts and provide 75 percent of funding directly. Once ratified by the Board of Supervisors, the proclamation will include any impacts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

