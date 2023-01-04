ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Metro News

Adam Hill named football coach at Huntington St. Joseph

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joseph High School announced the return of a varsity football program last fall. The Irish have now hired a coach to lead the program. Ripley native Adam Hill, who has coaching experience at the high school, college and professional levels, will lead the Irish program, which plans to begin play on the junior varsity level this fall before fielding a varsity team in 2024.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Tigers pull off comeback in battle of No. 1 squads

Beckley – The price was worth the admission for a matchup of teams with championship pedigrees and title aspirations. Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring overcame and 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Class A No. 1 James Monroe 55-52 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Beckley thrashes PikeView

At times during the regular season, the schedule can work against teams. Thursday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the schedule was not favorable for PikeView. Playing for the third straight day, the Panthers had the daunting task of trying to take down Class AAAA Beckley on its home...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Marshall hires new baseball head coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Board of Governors approval today, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced that the university has hired a new head baseball coach. Gregory Beals will be the 29th head coach in program history. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach Beals to Marshall University,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV

Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Residence devastated by fire in Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A residence was devastated by fire in Charleston's West Side Saturday evening. Fire agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street shortly after 7 p.m. Emergency crews report the home was occupied and all residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Changes coming for St. Francis Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
DANVILLE, WV

