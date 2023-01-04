Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Basketball: Greenbrier East charges back to upend Huntington at the New River CTC Tournament
Greenbrier East head boys basketball coach Jared Patton keeps it simple for his team. Friday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at the New River CTC Tournament, simple turned out to be the most effective method. After watching No. 4 Huntington explode for 26 first quarter points and lead...
Metro News
Adam Hill named football coach at Huntington St. Joseph
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joseph High School announced the return of a varsity football program last fall. The Irish have now hired a coach to lead the program. Ripley native Adam Hill, who has coaching experience at the high school, college and professional levels, will lead the Irish program, which plans to begin play on the junior varsity level this fall before fielding a varsity team in 2024.
Girls Basketball: Flying Eagles bobble comeback against Huntington
Beckley – The growing pains and flashes of brilliance were on full display when the Beckley girls basketball team took the court against two-time defining state champion Huntington on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Flying Eagles the growing pains of a squad starting four underclassmen won out. Trailing by as...
Prep Basketball: Tigers pull off comeback in battle of No. 1 squads
Beckley – The price was worth the admission for a matchup of teams with championship pedigrees and title aspirations. Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring overcame and 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Class A No. 1 James Monroe 55-52 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Prep Basketball: Beckley thrashes PikeView
At times during the regular season, the schedule can work against teams. Thursday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the schedule was not favorable for PikeView. Playing for the third straight day, the Panthers had the daunting task of trying to take down Class AAAA Beckley on its home...
WSAZ
Clearing up confusion surrounding Nitro Little League baseball
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of parents in Nitro voiced concerns about their kids’ upcoming Little League season during a recent City Council meeting. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman said they wanted to clarify what’s happening. “I think it’s just that...
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
Tour gives results Mingo can sink its teeth into
Mingo County has taken a big bite out of the competition by claiming 10 percent of the winning positions in a Mountain State food contest tour lasting 2 ½ years and including hundreds of offbeat and out-of-the-way eateries. Have Fun WV, a Facebook page administered by the Charleston Dirty...
WSAZ
Marshall hires new baseball head coach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Board of Governors approval today, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced that the university has hired a new head baseball coach. Gregory Beals will be the 29th head coach in program history. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach Beals to Marshall University,”...
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
wchstv.com
Residence devastated by fire in Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A residence was devastated by fire in Charleston's West Side Saturday evening. Fire agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street shortly after 7 p.m. Emergency crews report the home was occupied and all residents made it...
WVNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
wchsnetwork.com
Changes coming for St. Francis Hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
lootpress.com
Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
Comments / 0