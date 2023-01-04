Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement
Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
14news.com
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat early-stage Alzheimer’s on Friday. Lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, is an antibody infusion treatment that has been demonstrated to slow cognitive decline and dementia symptom progression. “Just the possibility of having more time...
daviessky.org
New Fiscal Court Takes Office
Judge Tom Castlen administered the oath of office to the newly elected members of Daviess County Fiscal Court on Thursday, January 5, 2023. While the official “swearing-in” was held in December, it is tradition for the Fiscal Court to have a ceremony with family and friends in attendance prior to the first meeting.
14news.com
State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Crews were called back to the Garvin Street Warehouse after a fire flared up again overnight. Dispatchers say police officers were out there watching the scene. It’s a somber day in United States history. It’s been two years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
14news.com
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
Councilman’s comments receive library pushback
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, nearly 2,000 guests enter their facilities on a daily basis. From physical books, to audio books CD’s and DVD’s, libraries today offer more services than simply checking out a novel. But comments made during a recent Vanderburgh County Council meeting have supporters of Evansville […]
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Owensboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
14news.com
Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces Next Level Agenda
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced all of his plans this week for the 2023 Next Level Agenda. Public health, education and workforce, community development, and economic development were the main topics he addressed in the agenda. His public health plans focused on more money for county officials,...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
daviessky.org
Clerk’s Office Provides Example of Registration Scam
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is sharing more information about a scam involving motor vehicle plate renewals. ***Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or provide a discount***. The Clerk’s Office has received an example of a “voucher” that was provided to a Logan County resident to...
14news.com
Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city. He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas. Staton says that money will be divided up...
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
14news.com
14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?. Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money. Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark...
Comments / 1