Paw Paw, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Family of 4 killed in Lee Twp. murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids

LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
FENNVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
Fox17

Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars. “Drug dealing at kilogram...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5

KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
