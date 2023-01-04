ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.

