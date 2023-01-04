Read full article on original website
GRPD: Man shoots himself in the leg, police investigate
A man is in the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
Family of 4 killed in Lee Twp. murder-suicide
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.
Fox17
Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids
LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Fox17
Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars. “Drug dealing at kilogram...
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
Man files lawsuit against deputies who arrested him while collecting signatures
A man is suing two deputies involved in his January 2021 arrest while collecting signatures to start a tenant's association in his former apartment complex
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5
KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
