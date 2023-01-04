ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Top-Rated & Good Places to Live in California

Looking to move to California? This western US state stretches 900 miles and is filled with diverse terrains, including rugged mountain ranges, dry deserts, lush valleys and coastal cities. From small towns to bustling city centres, California has a lot to offer. Whether you are just starting out or are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images

(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento County lifts evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for communities affected by flooding

(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm. The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton. […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Heavy rains affect California farming community

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains are bringing a mixed bag to the farming community in the Central Valley. The fields of Merced county were flooded, which can be good and bad for growers depending on how long the high water sits. The area is known for its nut trees, especially almond orchards. Those crops need a lot of water to flourish.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Dire warnings of flooding, power outages and mudslides as storms hit California

A powerful storm is battering large swaths of California today. It's bringing heavy rains and high winds to some areas already saturated by multiple storms in recent weeks. The National Weather Service has sent out dire warnings that flooding, power outages and mudslides are possible. NPR's Eric Westervelt is tracking the storm from the San Francisco Bay area. And, Eric, I've been looking at the weather service's satellite images of this huge storm, and they look really ominous. What's the latest?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms

ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

The victims of Northern California’s devastating storms

(KTXL) — At least six people have been found dead since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27, three of which were found in Sacramento County. The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning. On Thursday, the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

