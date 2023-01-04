SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO