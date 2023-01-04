Read full article on original website
Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Calif. Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as massive bomb cyclone storm approaches
With another massive winter storm set to barrel into California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency intended to help the state recover from expected impacts. “California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said Wednesday. "This state...
Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images
(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
Storm updates: Sacramento avoiding widespread outages, but atmospheric river flooding concerns remain through next week
Another atmospheric river arrived in the Sacramento Valley and much of Northern California on Wednesday while the region is still recovering from a strong winter storm that struck New Year's Eve. CapRadio will be providing updates on the storms here. We also have resources available to help you through the...
Sacramento County lifts evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for communities affected by flooding
(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm. The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton. […]
California Storm Brings More Rain and Topples Trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful winter storm system that toppled trees and knocked out electricity was moving across California on Thursday, bringing more rain, wind and snow to the already battered state.
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heavy rains affect California farming community
MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains are bringing a mixed bag to the farming community in the Central Valley. The fields of Merced county were flooded, which can be good and bad for growers depending on how long the high water sits. The area is known for its nut trees, especially almond orchards. Those crops need a lot of water to flourish.
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
Dire warnings of flooding, power outages and mudslides as storms hit California
A powerful storm is battering large swaths of California today. It's bringing heavy rains and high winds to some areas already saturated by multiple storms in recent weeks. The National Weather Service has sent out dire warnings that flooding, power outages and mudslides are possible. NPR's Eric Westervelt is tracking the storm from the San Francisco Bay area. And, Eric, I've been looking at the weather service's satellite images of this huge storm, and they look really ominous. What's the latest?
'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens Multiple California Counties, Prompts Evacuations
Residents are being told to leave before it gets bad.
This is not the first time Sacramento started the New Year with storms and flooding
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento region recovers from another violent winter storm with more on the way, it could bring to mind similar storms that have hit the area in recent decades. Sacramento has had a centuries long battle against flooding and is at the greatest risk of flooding of any major city in the […]
Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms
ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
The victims of Northern California’s devastating storms
(KTXL) — At least six people have been found dead since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27, three of which were found in Sacramento County. The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning. On Thursday, the […]
