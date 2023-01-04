Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State completes sweep, shuts out No. 14 Spartans 6-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Nebraska Football: Husker fans go wild over new OC’s comments
Nebraska football fans have absolutely lost their minds over comments that new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield made on Friday about his offense. It’s clear that there’s been some questions about what Marcus Satterfield brings to the table as an offensive coordinator since he was hired. Obviously, they had some idea by looking at what South Carolina did this year.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have competition from Michigan for top prospect
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus is on quite a roll these days. Matt Rhule and company seem to be having quite a bit of success for the last month. That doesn’t mean that the Huskers are totally bulletproof. The Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been focused especially on keeping...
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
KETV.com
Return of the fullback? Nebraska's new coordinators discuss philosophies for Husker football
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media for the first time Friday. Satterfield joins the Huskers after serving in the same role the past two years at South Carolina. The new playcaller laid out his plan for Nebraska's offense — and let's just...
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend
Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse. At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal. Everybody’s favorite...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
247Sports
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
News Channel Nebraska
COVERAGE ALERT: MUDECAS Basketball Tournament Starts Next Week In Beatrice
BEATRICE - Next week, the MUDECAS basketball tournament tips off in the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School. This year the tournament is celebrating its 94th year. The longest running high school hoops tournament West of the Mississippi brings together thirty-two teams from Southeast Nebraska that will battle for the MUDECAS title with an A and B Division Champion being crowned for both boys and girls.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
‘We’re gonna enjoy some time off’: Owners of I-80 Speedway ready to slow down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two decades in business, the iconic I-80 Speedway near Greenwood will be closing its gates and selling all its contents in an auction. The racetrack, which is northeast of Lincoln, had been in operation since 1994 and was purchased by the Kosiski family in 2004.
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
agupdate.com
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
kfornow.com
High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries
Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0