STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO