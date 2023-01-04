ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Husker fans go wild over new OC’s comments

Nebraska football fans have absolutely lost their minds over comments that new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield made on Friday about his offense. It’s clear that there’s been some questions about what Marcus Satterfield brings to the table as an offensive coordinator since he was hired. Obviously, they had some idea by looking at what South Carolina did this year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason

It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023

The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

COVERAGE ALERT: MUDECAS Basketball Tournament Starts Next Week In Beatrice

BEATRICE - Next week, the MUDECAS basketball tournament tips off in the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School. This year the tournament is celebrating its 94th year. The longest running high school hoops tournament West of the Mississippi brings together thirty-two teams from Southeast Nebraska that will battle for the MUDECAS title with an A and B Division Champion being crowned for both boys and girls.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
agupdate.com

Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology

With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries

Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
OMAHA, NE
