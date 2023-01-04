Read full article on original website
Peninsula Pulse Looking for Summer Interns
The Peninsula Pulse is seeking individuals who wish to gain experience through an internship for the summer of 2023 while exploring all there is to see and do in Door County. This internship requires you to have fun, try new things and explore Door County’s beaches, natural wonders, nightlife, and vibrant arts and cultural scene. One day you might kayak down the Sturgeon Bay ship canal, capture the sights with photos and write about your experience. The next day, you might capture the scene at a local performance venue when a nationally touring honky-tonk act takes the stage.
New Year, New Hues for Door County Artists
Local artists share their New Year’s resolutions. We asked seven local artists what their New Year’s resolutions are, and we received seven very different answers. Some want to try new media; some want to return to past projects and passions; and one wants to rethink what it means to create.
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
Door County Reads 2023 Poetry Contest
As part of its 2023 programming, Door County Reads is hosting a poetry contest in three categories – youth, teens and adults – that will be administered by the Door County Library and Write On, Door County. The featured read is Raft of Stars by Andrew Graff, and...
PODCAST: Winter Entertainment and a Decision in Ephraim
Door Community Auditorium releases a slate of winter main-stage shows, coffeehouse concerts and talks. Plus, Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. discuss Ephraim’s decision not to expand alcohol licenses in the village and Sturgeon Bay’s tribute to Jim Benesh.
Peninsula Players’ Play Reading Series Returns Feb. 6
Peninsula Players Theater will kick off its free, annual winter play-reading series, The Play’s the Thing, in February at Björklunden. There will be no virtual option this year, so masking is encouraged but not required. The first reading, by Christopher G. Smith, will be presented in conjunction with...
Explore the Outdoors at Crossroads
Students of elementary-school age can learn about ecosystems through the free Discovery Outdoors Club at Crossroads at Big Creek. The Jan. 14, 2 pm, program will explore ice and what can be found beneath the surface. If the weather is bad, the outdoor-discovery program will move indoors. Meet at the Collins Learning Center.
This Week in Door County: Gibraltar’s Referendum Question, Sister Bay Marina Meeting, Benesh Honored
It may be the offseason in Door County, but it’s a busy week for school boards and municipalities in Door County. Gibraltar has a big referendum decision coming, Sister Bay tackles hot-button issues at the marina and village hall, Sturgeon Bay honors a coaching legend, and Egg Harbor puts its highway reconstruction plan back in front of residents. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming up:
WINE TRAILS: The Confidence of Steve Johnson of Door 44
“Would you like a glass of wine while we talk?”. I wasn’t sure whether the question was meant to be rhetorical. I didn’t want to take any chances, so I answered in the affirmative. I was about to meet with a man whose name I had heard numerous...
Bits and Bites: Dinner Specials, Wine Fest
Sip, the new coffee shop and wine bar in north Ephraim, is offering dinner specials this winter. Check out taco night on Mondays, trivia night with rotating dinner specials on Tuesdays, and cribbage and pasta night on Wednesdays. To join in the trivia fun, sign up with your team of three to five players at 5:30 pm.
Rogue Theater Casting for 2023 Season
Rogue Theater is conducting auditions for its summer and fall 2023 productions. It’s looking for several adult men and women, as well as teens aged 14-19. Productions will include comedy, improvisation and drama. Auditions will be held Jan. 19, 6 pm, and Jan. 21, 1 pm, at the Sturgeon...
Obituary: Peter John Stoffel
Peter John Stoffel, 61, of the Village of Howard, formerly of Door County, died at home, Monday morning, January 9, 2023. His life will be honored with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Pastor Ryan Kibbe officiating.
Obituary: Don L. Mueller
Don Lawrence Mueller, age 81, died on January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Don was born on October 19, 1941, in Kewaunee, WI to Elmer and Elizabeth (Roidt) Mueller. He graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1959. He attended the University of Wisconsin Extension – Green Bay from 1959-1961.
Obituary: Catherine Helen (Tomaszewski) Mazurek
Catherine Helen Mazurek, 73, of Baileys Harbor, WI died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born October 26, 1949 in Chicago, daughter of the late Walter Chester and Evelyn Anna (Gralewski) Tomaszewski. Cathy married Lawrence Mazurek of Chicago in 1974. Together they have two surviving children, Vincent Lawrence Mazurek and Angela Marie Lemme. They lived in Chicago and Des Plaines, IL until 2006, when they purchased half ownership in Sweetie Pies, LLC in Fish Creek, WI, and moved to Door County. Cathy loved looking at the water, especially at Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek. She had a passion for baking, especially Christmas cookies, for family and friends. She cherished every moment with her family and enjoyed various Arts.
Obituary: Paul S. Jacobson
Paul S. Jacobson, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa to George and Irene (Sexton) Harmon. On Dec. 31, 1953, he married Beth M. Blomiley in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Paul was a middle school teacher for Sevastopol Schools...
Obituary: Thomas S. Ullom
Thomas S. Ullom, 91, of Fish Creek, died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born November 7, 1931 in Olney, Illinois, son of the late Robert William and Lois M. (Rutger) Ullom. Tom received his master’s degree in mining engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Patricia J. Thornton on August 29, 1954 in Champaign, Illinois. They spent most of their married life living overseas in Libya, Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, Barcelona, Paris, England, and Saudi Arabia. They moved to Fish Creek in 1984, where they settled and built their home.
Obituary: Dee Anna M. (Klutz) Derginer
Dee M Klutz, 58, Brussels, Wisconsin passed away on November 20th, 2022. Dee was born on November 25th, 1963, in Green Bay to Frank and late Yvonne (Van Horn) Derginer. Dee was a partner in business at the AMA, American Motorcycle and Archery shop located in Brussels, Wisconsin. A majority of her time was spent in the store assisting customers. She was very helpful to all the customers that came to the store.
Christian Jensen Stepping Down at myTEAM TRIUMPH
Christian Jensen – the founder and the only executive director thus far in the 13-year run of myTEAM TRIUMPH (mTT) – has announced he’s stepping down from his role Jan. 30 and moving on to a position with St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay. myTEAM TRIUMPH...
Sturgeon Bay to Honor the legacy of Jim Benesh Thursday
When you step onto the court of a men’s league recreational basketball game and your opponent puts in a mouthguard, you know you’re in for a battle. That’s what you got with Jim Benesh, a competitive bulldog on the court, on the sidelines, in the dugout and when facing the toughest opponent of his life – cancer.
Pioneers Fall to Mishicot in Boys Hoops
Sevastopol’s boys basketball team fell behind by 12 points at halftime and ended up losing a non-conference home contest Monday against Mishicot, 73-49. Freshman Zaul Valdivia led the Pioneers with 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Nick Peterson added 10 points, with Chase Haberli scoring nine more on three 3-pointers.
