The Peninsula Pulse is seeking individuals who wish to gain experience through an internship for the summer of 2023 while exploring all there is to see and do in Door County. This internship requires you to have fun, try new things and explore Door County’s beaches, natural wonders, nightlife, and vibrant arts and cultural scene. One day you might kayak down the Sturgeon Bay ship canal, capture the sights with photos and write about your experience. The next day, you might capture the scene at a local performance venue when a nationally touring honky-tonk act takes the stage.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO