ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M adds three, including compliance director

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cih1_0k3VOsRo00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M Athletics Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced the hire of three new additions to the athletic department staff today.

Michael Smith will remain in the athletics department as he accepted the new role of assistant vice president for athletics administration and strategic initiatives after serving as the interim director of athletics from April 21, 2022-January 3, 2023.

Smith will assist in the administrative planning and leadership for all intercollegiate sports programs and athletic facilities. Additionally, he will be tasked with developing policies and strategies to optimize departmental effectiveness.

“I’m grateful Michael has accepted the role as assistant vice president for athletics/administration and strategic initiatives,” said Sykes. “Over the last few months, he has been incredibly supportive of my hire and has ensured that my transition has been smooth. He has repeatedly shown his invaluable knowledge, skill set, and unquestionable love for FAMU.

“I look forward to working closely with him to support our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. As an alumnus and former FAMU student-athlete with over 25 years of professional experience at FAMU, he’s the perfect fit for this critical leadership role.”

Sykes is also bringing Marquel Broussard to the Highest of Seven Hills as the executive assistant to the vice president. Broussard comes to Florida A&M after serving as a compliance officer at Prairie View A&M Athletics since January 2020. Broussard also worked at Grambling State in the compliance office.

In this role, Broussard will provide high-level administrative support to the vice president, oversee special projects, and serve as a primary point of the operational and administrative contact for internal and external constituencies.

“Marquel is a highly organized professional with over a decade of experience in Division I athletics,” said Sykes. “She’s an HBCU alumna who shares my ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude when it comes to serving student-athletes. I appreciate her willingness to join the staff and support me in this essential role.”

The final addition to the athletics department is Brittney Johnson , who will serve as the senior associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator (SWA). Florida A&M University’s chief compliance and ethics officer, Rica Calhoun, oversaw the hiring process for the senior associate AD for the compliance position, and Johnson was later tapped as the SWA by Sykes. Johnson joins the Rattlers after spending most of 2022 at South Alabama as the associate athletic director for student-athlete development and academic success. Before South Alabama, Johnson had stops at Prairie View A&M as the associate athletic director for student-athlete support services and at Alabama A&M as the assistant director of compliance.

Johnson is charged with executing the daily management and operation of the athletics compliance office.

“When I learned that the FAMU Office of Compliance and Ethics selected Brittney as the senior associate athletics director for compliance, I was excited to offer her the SWA designation,” said Sykes. “Brittney has immersed herself in NCAA programming and served on various national committees that support the NCAA membership. It’s important to have someone carry this designation who understands the importance of this role not only on campus but also within the NCAA’s governance structure, and Brittney understands that.”

Sykes plans to fill additional senior-level roles in the athletics department in the near future.

The post Florida A&M adds three, including compliance director appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Jackson State, Florida A&M to play in 2023 Orange Blossom Classic

The Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will play in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic, per the official website of the annual contest. Jackson State and Florida A&M, both members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The game will likely be televised nationally by an ESPN network.
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Southern women defeat Florida A&M despite lengthy drought in fourth quarter

The Southern women’s basketball team made four free throws in the final 15 seconds as it held off Florida A&M 55-49 on Saturday afternoon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The win got Southern back (5-9, 2-1) on track in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after a loss at Prairie View. Still, after losing most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, it left the Jaguars wanting more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Marching “100” Heads For LA To Perform At Tournament Hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James and Nike

Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band will be in Los Angeles this weekend to perform at the Second Annual Chosen-1’s Invitational. The four-game high school tournament is being held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Nike and four-time NBA champion LeBron James on Saturday, January 7 at the University of South California’s (USC) Galen Center. The Marching “100” will perform at halftime of three games.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee health experts weigh-in on new COVID variant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new COVID strain, known as XBB. 1.5, is emerging in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, it is the most transmissible variant yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected the strain accounts for more than 40% of COVID cases nationwide.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy