Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Baldwinsville boys hockey blanks Skaneateles, defends Duke Schneider Memorial crown
Baldwinsville took on Skaneateles in the championship game of the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Bees grabbed their second-straight title following a 2-0 victory over Skaneateles. Last season, Baldwinsville topped Section I’s Pelham to capture the tournament trophy.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Senators, 3-2 in shootout
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, reached the...
Syracuse musician turns Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ into a piano ballad with Fred Durst’s approval
“What if ‘Break Stuff’ by Limp Bizkit was a ballad?”. That’s the question Just Joe asked as he sat down at a piano, performing the 1999 nu-metal song with a tenderness equal to the anger in Fred Durst’s voice more than two decades ago. The result is a haunting cover that would fit the soundtrack for “Deadpool 3″ or a Jordan Peele movie.
CNY Inspirations: Inspire
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We all have people who inspire us. One of my greatest inspirations was my father. He was a family-oriented man who also embodied the concepts of Dr. King’s “Beloved Community.” He believed that love for humanity was the greatest of attributes. He spent his life’s work advocating for underrepresented and marginalized communities. His example inspires me every day in the work I do on behalf of racial equity and social justice. I can only hope to inspire people around me as he inspired me.
Syracuse basketball at Virginia: What to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse will face a daunting defense as it goes up against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Virginia, as per usual under coach Tony Bennett, boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) are allowing opponents an average of just 59.1 points per game.
Today’s obituary: Gloria Brown, 83, community volunteer, Order of Eastern Star member
Gloria Brown, 83, died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. Brown was originally from Manhattan and relocated to Syracuse over 50 years ago. She worked at Plaza Nursing Home in Syracuse, the Salvation Army and assisted at Syracuse Model Neighborhood Corporation. Brown was a member of the Order of the Eastern...
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
Early mistakes doom Syracuse in gutsy near-comeback at Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Virginia loomed Saturday as a ripe opportunity. Syracuse traveled to the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a chance to notch an impressive win in a difficult place to play. The Cavaliers were No. 18 in college basketball’s NET coming into the game. They were ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)
Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
Virginia’s defense wraps up Syracuse in 73-66 win
Charlottesville, Va. ― The Syracuse Orange tried to rally, but a 23-point deficit was too much to overcome. The 11th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers held off the Orange for a 73-66 victory at the John Paul Jones Arena here in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. With 15 minutes remaining in the game,...
Syracuse basketball fights back from 23 down but falls at No. 11 Virginia, 73-66 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at 5 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia...
Today’s obituary: Julie Maliwesky, 101, ‘Queen of Tipperary Hill’
Julie Hnotko Maliwesky, 101, died peacefully at Elderwood Nursing home on Monday. Maliwesky was born in Syracuse and spent the majority of her life in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood. During World War II, she was employed at Brown-Lipe Chapin, a division of General Motors, during World War II. The company...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Bart and Toby
Bart came to the shelter as a stray, so he’s something of an enigma wrapped in contradictions. We know he’s sixty pounds, and we think he’s about seven years old. We know he walks nicely on the leash. We know he’s very food-motivated and is a volunteer favorite.
‘The Traitors’: Ex-Syracuse football player joins twisty new reality TV show
A former Syracuse football player is facing a new challenge off the field. Robert “Bam” Nieves, a 34-year-old tech sales VP from Rye, N.Y., has joined “The Traitors,” a new reality TV show on Peacock that throws celebrities and civilians together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to complete a series of challenges for a chance to win $250,000. The twist? Three of the contestants are “the traitors” who will devise a plan to steal the prize from the others, who are known as “the faithful.”
High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball
A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action. The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.
