This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We all have people who inspire us. One of my greatest inspirations was my father. He was a family-oriented man who also embodied the concepts of Dr. King’s “Beloved Community.” He believed that love for humanity was the greatest of attributes. He spent his life’s work advocating for underrepresented and marginalized communities. His example inspires me every day in the work I do on behalf of racial equity and social justice. I can only hope to inspire people around me as he inspired me.

