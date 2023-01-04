Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
WBAY Green Bay
Blood donation Type A and O needed in Appleton
Jason Zimmerman gauges the mood ahead of this weekend's crucial season finale and talks to team officials about special plans. Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Vigilante Vandalism in Sturgeon Bay?
At approximately 10:30 am on Dec. 23, we parked our bright blue Colorado truck to the right of the front door of Tadych’s MarketPlace on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. We came out of the store at 11 am. During that half hour, someone had taken a small object and punched a hole in the cover of our right-rear brake light. The damage does not sound like much, but the entire housing component must be replaced, and I must take the car to our dealer in Milwaukee using time I do not have.
Door County Pulse
Public-Transit Ridership on the Rise in Door County
Ridership is on the rise – “significantly,” said Pam Busch, director of the County of Door’s public-transit service, while giving her December report to the county’s Administrative Committee. The service includes Door 2 Door Rides (D2D), a shared-ride taxi service for the whole county; and...
Fox11online.com
One of the mildest starts to January has snowpack disappearing
(WLUK) -- It's not exactly the prettiest start to a year we've ever had in Northeast Wisconsin, considering 2023 has greeted many of us with gray skies, melting snow and disappearing ice pack on lakes and rivers. The combination of mild temperatures and rainy weather has meant lawns and streets...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
Door County Pulse
League of Women Voters Discusses Wisconsin’s Conservation Legacy
The League of Women Voters of Door County is cosponsoring a virtual program, “Imbalance of Power: How Shifts in State Government Undermine Wisconsin’s Conservation Legacy,” on Jan. 10, 6:30 pm. The Leagues of the La Crosse Area and the Greater Chippewa Valley developed the program, and 16...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Verification of Liquid Manure Spreading Quantities Is Needed
A Kewaunee County CAFO owner, manure hauler and crop/agronomist consultant were recently criminally charged by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Department of Natural Resources after investigating a case of severe overspreading of liquid manure on land, which eventually entered Lake Michigan. This manure reportedly contained large amounts of E. coli.
WBAY Green Bay
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture were advised to shelter in place Wednesday night. A bulletin was broadcast shortly after 10 p.m. saying the advisory was lifted. WPS repaired the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors to restore gas...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
Door County Pulse
Vikings Defeated by Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team fell behind by 11 points at halftime Thursday before losing its Packerland Conference home game against Oconto, 67-61. The Vikings had three players score in double figures led by Jake Schar with a game-high 26 points. Carl Burgess added 16 points with Braden Sitte scoring 13 more.
Door County Pulse
Door County League of Women Voters Taking Candidate Forum Requests
The Door County League of Women Voters is taking forum requests until Jan. 20 for seats that are contested in the nonpartisan spring 2023 races for seats in towns, villages, the city and school boards. Any candidate, nonpartisan group or individual citizen may request a forum. The League will then...
Door County Pulse
Aging Happily
Program tackles the depression, loneliness and anxieties of an aging population. “We are here to help people understand that it’s not normal to feel depressed. It’s possible to have quality of life and improve quality of life at any age.”. — Lauren Daoust, Director, Senior Life Solutions. About...
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lt. Col. Cherie J. Boudwin, USA (Ret.)
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin, USA (Ret.), 78, of Sturgeon Bay, died Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Jeff Greathouse officiating. Cherie will be laid to rest beside family in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol with military honors by the United States Army.
