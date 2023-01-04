Read full article on original website
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
TxDOT to shut down sections of I-35 for bridge demolition next week
HILLSBORO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be shutting down parts of Interstate 35 to complete the demolition of the old Interstate 35 East southbound bridge from Jan. 10 to 13 each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The list of closures on Interstate 35 include...
Texas authorities arrest illegal immigrants from Costa Rica, Mexico after car chase
Several illegal immigrants were arrested in Texas after a police car chase, including the driver, who was also in the country illegally.
OSHA Proposes Penalties for Fencing Contractor After Worker Trapped Under Equipment Fatally Injured
OSHA said the contractor did not offer PPE and “illegally modified” a piece of equipment. Following the death of a worker, an OSHA inspection revealed that a fencing contractor did not adhere to safety standards, an OSHA news release shows. According to the release, the 15-year-old working to...
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022
TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
FDA confirms Clostridium Botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes tied to the death of multiple horses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory (CAHFS), has confirmed the presence of Clostridium botulinum type C in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana. This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of Equine Botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill. Equine Botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Railroad Commission unveils map of well plugging sites
Having received $25 million from federal taxpayers to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, the Railroad Commission is showing taxpayers where that grant is being spent. The agency launched an interactive map of ongoing orphaned well plugging using that $25 million in initial funding that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Texas became the first state in the nation to plug a well using the funds with projects in Refugio County this past October.
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
New COVID-19 Strain and Increased Hospitalizations Reported in North Texas
North Texas is seeing a spike in COVID hospitalizations.Photo byMufid MajnunonUnsplash. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas, according to the DFW Hospital Council. The council attributes the spike in hospitalizations to the holidays and states that it is not yet a surge. The council reported around 980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, which is a 200 to 250 person increase from just 10 days prior. The majority of these patients are over the age of 45. Infection rates are also increasing, likely due to holiday gatherings and close contact.
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
