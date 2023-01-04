ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
KVUE

Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022

TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
klax-tv.com

FDA confirms Clostridium Botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes tied to the death of multiple horses in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory (CAHFS), has confirmed the presence of Clostridium botulinum type C in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana. This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of Equine Botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill. Equine Botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.
KXII.com

Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
MySanAntonio

Railroad Commission unveils map of well plugging sites

Having received $25 million from federal taxpayers to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, the Railroad Commission is showing taxpayers where that grant is being spent. The agency launched an interactive map of ongoing orphaned well plugging using that $25 million in initial funding that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Texas became the first state in the nation to plug a well using the funds with projects in Refugio County this past October.
Larry Lease

New COVID-19 Strain and Increased Hospitalizations Reported in North Texas

North Texas is seeing a spike in COVID hospitalizations.Photo byMufid MajnunonUnsplash. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas, according to the DFW Hospital Council. The council attributes the spike in hospitalizations to the holidays and states that it is not yet a surge. The council reported around 980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, which is a 200 to 250 person increase from just 10 days prior. The majority of these patients are over the age of 45. Infection rates are also increasing, likely due to holiday gatherings and close contact.
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
