Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday on a warrant out of Austintown Court for passing bad checks.

According to a police report, Bartos, who is the owner of the Gridiron Windows and Doors, LLC, located in Ravenna, gave a worker who installed windows for him a $1,000 check from an account that was closed.

The worker cashed the check at a CheckSmart but got a letter stating that the check was no good and that he is now responsible for the $1,000, according to a police report.

Bartos is also facing charges out of Shenango Township in Lawrence County in connection to a deception case. There, he is facing charges of receiving advanced payment for service and failing to perform and theft by deception/impression, according to court records.

In the Lawrence County case, Bartos is accused of taking $1,500 from a customer in 2021 as a down payment for a $4,500 job to install a custom front door, but he never installed it and kept putting off the customer with various reasons why the work was delayed and would not give the customer their money back, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Lawrence County Court.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

