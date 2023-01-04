ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmaker proposes requiring lactation spaces in all courthouses

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXPEV_0k3VOOPM00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Among the flurry of bills already filed for March’s legislative session in Tallahassee, Rep. Ashley Gantt (D-Miami) proposed a bill to require Florida courthouses to have lactation spaces.

Gantt, a newly elected representative for Florida’s 109th state House District filed the bill right before the new year. House Bill 87 would make it so each county courthouse in Florida has a space for breastfeeding mothers to have a space, specifically outside of a restroom, to breastfeed or “express breast milk” in private.

Florida’s college athlete compensation law could see updates in 2023

As written, “the space must be hygienic, be shielded from public view, be free from intrusion while occupied, and contain an electrical outlet.” Additionally, the bill allows facility operators of district courts of appeal in Florida to use state-appropriated or private funds to create the lactation space.

According to HB 87, the requirements to make a space in the courthouse does not apply if “the person who is responsible for the operation of the courthouse” determines it does not have a lactation space for employees that can be used by the public, and if it does not have a space that can be repurposed for use as a lactation space.

If a space can be made private at a reasonable cost using portable materials, the bill makes it so private funding can be used to cover those costs, or to perform new construction to create a lactation space.

Should HB 87 pass, it would take effect on July 1, with the bill requiring the spaces be set up by Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WFLA

WFLA

130K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy