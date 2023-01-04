ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Trial for Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son to start in April

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh4lF_0k3VOMdu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge solidified a start date in April for the trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Terrell Rhodes, 29, is charged in the May 2021 murder of Amari Nicholson. According to an arrest report, Rhodes admitted to police he killed the boy inside a unit at the Emerald Suites on Paradise Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVnlI_0k3VOMdu00
Terrell Rhodes (LVMPD/KLAS)

Rhodes said he hit Amari three or four times with his fist before the toddler’s face turned blue and he stopped breathing, and Rhodes attempted CPR, documents said.

Prosecutors said Rhodes had admitted to killing Amari after the child had urinated on himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KP2wF_0k3VOMdu00
Amari Nicholson (KLAS)

Rhodes’ trial was originally supposed to start in May 2022. Last year, Judge Jacqueline Bluth rescheduled the trial for April.

On Wednesday, Bluth said there would be no further delays and the trial would begin April 10.

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge related to the boy’s death, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm after he allegedly took a gun from two Metro detectives and tried to kill them while being interviewed about the boy’s death.

Rhodes pleaded not guilty in 2021. Prosecutors have decided that they will not seek the death penalty. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 10

Debra Ann Alonzo
3d ago

My heart is so heavy for that little young man how could anybody hurt somebody so young they don’t have no conscience and no guilt but in due time that person Will reap what he sows

Reply
4
Marly Duran
2d ago

Don't know why they took the death penalty off the table on this, or why the trial got delayed for a YEAR. Convict him, lock him up and lose the key!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy