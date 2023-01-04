If you haven't seen domestic goddess Martha Stewart in her video about this Texas titan of booze, you're missing out on some serious belly laughs!. First, I need to tell you about a fad that's come about in the last few years. It's called 'dry January' and it's basically when you abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month of January. Why? Because January comes right after December and the holidays, the time of year that a lot of people tend to drink to excess. In fact, research shows that going a full month without alcohol leads to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes risk, as well as lower cancer-related proteins in the blood. The initiative was started in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK. Their website says the movement began with 4,000 participants and has since grown to over 130,000 people taking part last year. The concept is so popular, you can even find tons of 'mocktail' recipes specific to the cause online to help curb any cravings you might have.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO