Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
12newsnow.com
Local soccer teams are busy with tournament play this weekend
PORT NECHES, Texas — We've reached another season in the Southeast Texas with high school soccer off an running. This weekend area teams are busy with tournament play all over the state, including right here in the 409. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER. PNG KICKOFF CLASSIC. Hardin-Jefferson 0 Hamshire-Fannett 0.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
This BBQ meat is the best signature food in Texas & where to eat the best of it
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of eating in Texas, what foods come to mind first? Tacos, fajitas, steaks, well sure, but if some good ole Texas BBQ doesn’t pop into your mind, then you need to get to eating this heavily-desired cuisine. We checked out a report...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Foster Farms worker is in custody in Texas
The work release inmate accused of killing a co-worker at Foster Farms in Farmerville has been arrested in Texas. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and his deputies have been looking for 48-year-old Bruce Causey since April. “The evening of New Year’s Eve we received a call from Pearland, Texas, which...
Martha Stewart Should Be the Official Girl Crush of Texas
If you haven't seen domestic goddess Martha Stewart in her video about this Texas titan of booze, you're missing out on some serious belly laughs!. First, I need to tell you about a fad that's come about in the last few years. It's called 'dry January' and it's basically when you abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month of January. Why? Because January comes right after December and the holidays, the time of year that a lot of people tend to drink to excess. In fact, research shows that going a full month without alcohol leads to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes risk, as well as lower cancer-related proteins in the blood. The initiative was started in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK. Their website says the movement began with 4,000 participants and has since grown to over 130,000 people taking part last year. The concept is so popular, you can even find tons of 'mocktail' recipes specific to the cause online to help curb any cravings you might have.
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Singer Sam Smith Announces Tour Coming To Three Texas Cities
Multi-Platinum, Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour, their first North American run since 2018. Sam Smith exploded on the scene almost a decade ago with a modern classic called "Stay With Me" and since that time he has become one of the most memorable voices in music crossing over onto the R&B and pop charts with several smash hits.
Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home
By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023
There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
