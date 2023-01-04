ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

What a Broncos trade for Sean Payton would look like

The Denver Broncos have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. Here’s what it could take for the New Orleans Saints to agree to a trade. On Monday, Jan. 9, the NFL world will get a better idea of how many teams will be in need of a head coach. When it comes to the top name available, it very well could be Sean Payton. Last offseason, Payton announced his retirement from the NFL. But recent reports have indicated that Payton is ready to make a jump back into the NFL and has begun forming his coaching staff. But, interested teams will have to trade some NFL Draft capital to the New Orleans Saints.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Sean McVay’s days with Rams could be numbered

Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly mulling a departure from Los Angeles after his first losing season as a head coach. The Rams may have to look for a new coach this year. Sean McVay is considering the possibility of stepping away from coaching, according to Adam Schefter of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lincoln Riley’s own brother won’t give him National Championship tickets

TCU Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Garrett Riley won’t provide his older brother, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, tickets for the CFP National Championship Game. The TCU Horned Frogs once again look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in College Football Playoff history. Last week, they held their own against the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, pulling ahead to a massive lead and holding back a late comeback attempt to win 41-35. Now, they are set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Credit can be given to the success of Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley being one of their standouts.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

