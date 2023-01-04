Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CeeDee Lamb Reveals Who Cowboys 'Must Convince' in Playoffs
“Them damn things stress me out,” CeeDee Lamb says of the Cowboys' multi-layered playoff picture. “I’m going to be honest I don’t pay too much (attention) about the scenarios."
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Veteran Defensive Back for Playoff Push
The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about trying to upgrade their offense with veteran additions as they attempt to make their first run to the Super Bowl since 1995. Now, Jerry Jones has bolstered his defense with an experienced signee, as well. The Cowboys signed 10th-year cornerback Xavier ...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory
Definitely a little wishful thinking here.
Broncos take first step in Sean Payton chase, but it comes with a catch
The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but they’ll have to wait a bit. The Broncos are considered one of the frontrunners to land Sean Payton — a Super Bowl winner who previously coached the New Orleans Saints — but they’ll have plenty of competition.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
What a Broncos trade for Sean Payton would look like
The Denver Broncos have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. Here’s what it could take for the New Orleans Saints to agree to a trade. On Monday, Jan. 9, the NFL world will get a better idea of how many teams will be in need of a head coach. When it comes to the top name available, it very well could be Sean Payton. Last offseason, Payton announced his retirement from the NFL. But recent reports have indicated that Payton is ready to make a jump back into the NFL and has begun forming his coaching staff. But, interested teams will have to trade some NFL Draft capital to the New Orleans Saints.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Sean McVay’s days with Rams could be numbered
Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly mulling a departure from Los Angeles after his first losing season as a head coach. The Rams may have to look for a new coach this year. Sean McVay is considering the possibility of stepping away from coaching, according to Adam Schefter of...
Lincoln Riley’s own brother won’t give him National Championship tickets
TCU Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Garrett Riley won’t provide his older brother, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, tickets for the CFP National Championship Game. The TCU Horned Frogs once again look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in College Football Playoff history. Last week, they held their own against the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, pulling ahead to a massive lead and holding back a late comeback attempt to win 41-35. Now, they are set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Credit can be given to the success of Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley being one of their standouts.
