WRAL
At least 2 injured after tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-95 S near Dunn
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle crash and large fire has blocked all traffic heading southbound on I-95 Saturday. The crash happened near Exit 72, near Dunn in Harnett County. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge while going south on I-95, burst...
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Lee Irvin Dawson Jr. He was 68. The sheriff's...
4 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County; 1 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kenyate M. Graham, 21, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon among other charges and […]
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
NC man shot to death ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
cbs17
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
WLOS.com
Third suspect arrested in 'pre-planned' Robeson Co. murder, 2 more wanted, authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators in Robeson County released a statement on Saturday morning saying, "A third arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and two other suspects are being sought by investigators. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was...
Suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s in North Carolina, police say
Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe's Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
15-year-old found with loaded gun at North Carolina high school, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
cbs17
Woman, man busted after armed robbery of Dollar Tree in Moore County, deputies say
WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday. The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
2 jailed without bond in ‘pre-planned’ killing of Maxton man, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a Maxton man that happened three days before Christmas, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, and Xavier Jones, 22, are facing multiple additional charges in the death of […]
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
Fort Bragg man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after Jamesville shooting
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fort Bragg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to a Jamesville shooting in December that injured one person, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Renaldo Shamel Armond, 44, of Slagle Place, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. […]
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed 52-year-old Franceso Lobuono of Little River as the motorcyclist killed in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | SCHP: 1 dead after crash...
